Noblessner hosts 'Dark Side of the Moon' electronic music festival

The Noblessner development in North Tallinn is the scene of this year's 'Dark Side of the Moon' electronic and experimental music festival.

ERR's Menu portal reports that the outdoor Suvila area and the newly-built ISU Hall will host the three-day festival, the fifth of its kind, which bring 14 foreign artists, including some from Ukraine, and over 20 local DJs and bands to the stage, performing a variety of genres including between house , techno and more.

Techno music pioneer Luke Slater (U.K.), dancer, DJ and producer Gigi FM, Kyiv club Closer resident DJ Borys (Ukraine) and experimental techno producer Kangding Ray (France) are among those to appear.

Local DJ duo Error!Error! (husband and wife Madleen and Luke Teetsov-Faulkner) open the festival Friday at 5 p.m. local time, on the Suvila stage, while Swedish act Acronym closes out the event on Sunday evening, at 8 p.m.

The festival was first held in 2018 and aims to showcase a wide selection of some of the best in contemporary electronic music, both from Estonia and from abroad.

