Noblessner hosts 'Dark Side of the Moon' electronic music festival

Culture
Dark Side of The Moon festival.
Dark Side of The Moon festival. Source: Jaanar Nikker
Culture

The Noblessner development in North Tallinn is the scene of this year's 'Dark Side of the Moon' electronic and experimental music festival.

ERR's Menu portal reports that the outdoor Suvila area and the newly-built ISU Hall will host the three-day festival, the fifth of its kind, which bring 14 foreign artists, including some from Ukraine, and over 20 local DJs and bands to the stage, performing a variety of genres including between house , techno and more.

Techno music pioneer Luke Slater (U.K.), dancer, DJ and producer Gigi FM, Kyiv club Closer resident DJ Borys (Ukraine) and experimental techno producer Kangding Ray (France) are among those to appear.

Local DJ duo Error!Error! (husband and wife Madleen and Luke Teetsov-Faulkner) open the festival Friday at 5 p.m. local time, on the Suvila stage, while Swedish act Acronym closes out the event on Sunday evening, at 8 p.m.

The festival was first held in 2018 and aims to showcase a wide selection of some of the best in contemporary electronic music, both from Estonia and from abroad.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

global estonians

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

12.08

Noblessner hosts 'Dark Side of the Moon' electronic music festival

12.08

Education minister: Estonia prepared to nationalize Lüganuse School

12.08

ERR journalists performing own Civil War-era play this Saturday

12.08

Patent Office blocks 'Stenbock' name for new meat restaurant

12.08

Supreme Court of Estonia seeking new justice from next summer

12.08

Gallery: Slipknot perform in Tallinn, supported by Donetsk band Jinjer

12.08

EDF officer: Russian forces in Ukraine to soon be bogged down logistically

12.08

RKAS to announce new construction procurement for Viljandi Hospital complex

12.08

Minister: Estonia, Finland to integrate coastal missile defense systems

12.08

Opinion Festival starts in Paide, includes several science-focused panels

12.08

Estonia's quadruple sculls reach final in Munich

12.08

Ministry: Revenue from 2021 CO2 quota sales beats forecast, at €248 million

12.08

Nasdaq Tallinn chief: Situation continues to improve

12.08

Karoliina Ainge: Russian visa ban would demonstrate Europe's values

12.08

Latvia reports more migrants attempting to cross Belarusian border

12.08

Central bank: Estonia's current account close to balance in June

12.08

Kallas: Russian visa ban is Kremlin's Achilles' heel

12.08

Estonian Romanjuk reaches semi-finals of Euro swimming championships

12.08

Tallinn appeal against government hospital decision dismissed by court

12.08

Saaremaa man creates labyrinths in flower field

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: