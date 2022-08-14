Gallery: Bikers descend on Haapsalu for 'White Lady' parade

Saturday saw hundreds of motorbikes, some of them custom- or even self-built, on show in the western Estonian town of Haapsalu, with enthusiasts and the non cognoscenti alike able to get a close-up view of a whole range of different machines.

Celebrating its 10th year, the White Lady (Valge Daam) motorcycle parade took place in the old town of Haapsalu itself, with the display items lined up outside the town hall (see gallery).

Meelis Palm, a member of one local motorcycle club, Müristaja, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that custom-building or painting a 'bike: "Needn't just mean installing different indicator lights, but if, for example, a unique, major paint job has been carried on the bike, it is also welcome here at the exhibition, simply because one of the categories relates to best paintjob."

One exhibition-goer, Lembit, expressed interest in the variety, not just the ubiquitous Harley Davidsons but also some classic Hondas and others.

Meanwhile Priit, who brought two motorcycles to show to the public, explained how the big tires on one of his 'bikes attracted a lot of attention.

He told AK that: "A lot of people ask how it feels. It's not really like a normal bike. The turning arc is certainly a bit larger than normal, and you have to think about the radii somewhat in advance, but, just as with high heels, it may be beautiful to look at, but not always so comfortable to walk on."

The "White Lady" parade is named after the annual Haapsalu festival of the same name, which takes place during the sturgeon moon (August's full moon). According to legend, the phantom white lady appears at a certain window in the Haapsalu Castle church, once the full moon is up, which it was on Saturday.

