Saaremaa stone sheep flock continues to grow

Culture
The Karala stone sheep flock, on Saaremaa.
Open gallery
6 photos
Culture

Riddle – where can you see a herd of sheep, gaining in size outside of lambing season, and whose specimens don't mind the public sitting on them, weigh over half-a-tonne and are immortal?

The answer is Saaremaa, of course, more specifically the village of Karala in the southwest of Estonia's largest island, where Mart Maastik has been busy putting together a larger "flock", soon to be open to the public.

Maastik told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that the numerous rocks to be found on the island, including red granite, are used to make a "sheep", which can double-up as a sitting area or other functional item.

Whjile he started his project 15 years ago, in the past 18 months the collection had started growing more rapidly.

"First you bring the rock, then come up with some kind of sketch to make it look fun. After that you start animating it - legs, arms, heads, ears, eyes etc.

The flock now numbers over 200, and has a hierarchy of sorts, he said, adding: "If you look at this assembly of sheep, in front of you is the chairman of the assembly, the vice-chairmen and the prime minister, 'Härra oinas' ('Mr. Aries')".

"'Härra oinas is making a speech, but if you look around here, not a single sheep is listening to what is being said there and everyone is doing their own thing. Everyone are divided into such small sketches, and each part has its own text," Maastik went on.

In one case (see gallery) a sheep is playing an "accordion" - in fact an old radiator, while others play musical instruments.

Janek Teller, a stonemason helping with the project, told AK the work is laborious and tough, not only maneuvering the rock, but also the drilling, welding, bending, cutting, smoothing etc., though red granite is slightly easier to drill into than some other materials.

The exhibition at Karala will be open to the public in around a fortnight, Maastik added, though this does not mean the total flock size is now set in stone, as it were – more sheep can be expected to be added to the total, over time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

global estonians

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

17:51

Gallery: Fifth annual music and city festival Station Narva gets underway

17:34

Gallery: Okean Elzy play Tallinn on 'Help for Ukraine Tour'

17:18

Enefit Green 75MW Lithuania wind farm due to go online in April 2023

17:01

Eesti Gaas stops offering fixed-rate natural gas plans

16:51

Men's indoor national football team to host Malta

16:28

Average electricity price to fall slightly to €223 per MWh on Saturday

16:18

Full line-up for WTA 250 Tallinn Open announced

16:13

MEP Yana Toom tells Brussels Estonia is violating Schengen border rules Updated

15:48

Rein Taaramäe pulls out of Tour of Spain

14:39

Central bank: Estonia's balance of payments down on year to Q2 2022

14:14

Simson: Plan for increasing Nord Pool transparency to be ready next year

13:48

Former President Kaljulaid joins Ukrainian rock star for morning run

13:18

Bank of Estonia: Outlook on foreign demand growth becoming bleaker

12:51

Saaremaa stone sheep flock continues to grow

12:17

Expert: Energy price falls coming, but will take time

11:47

Statistics: July exports up 13, imports 22 percent on year

11:23

Estonia out of EuroBasket after defeat to favorites Greece

10:53

MEP: Soaring inflation may alter some European states' view of Ukraine war

10:19

Universal electricity service bill to be amended quickly

09:56

Minister: US military presence in Estonia to remain strong

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: