Estonian singer-songwriter Anna Kaneelina to open for Nick Cave in Haapsalu

Anna Kaneelina.
Anna Kaneelina. Source: Helina Kõrm
On August 18, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds will be making their Estonian debut with a concert at Haapsalu Castle. Nick Cave has confirmed Estonian singer-songwriter Anna Kaneelina.

"Nick Cave is my absolute favorite artist, and hearing he was playing a concert in Estonia was like winning the lottery for me," Kaneelina said. "The fact that the opportunity arose to open for this extraordinary band is just so incredibly special and unbelievable. I'm so glad and grateful this window of opportunity opened for us."

Anna Kaneelina (Anna Pärnoja) released her self-titled debut album in 2019, which was named Raadio 2's Album of the Week that spring and earned her four awards at the 2020 Estonian Music Awards, tying with rap artist nublu for the most awards: Debut Album of the Year, Alternative / Indie Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year as well as Album of the Year.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at Primavera Sound in 2018. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR

Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave studied art in Melbourne before fronting post-punk band the Birthday Party from the late 1970s through early 80s. After relocating first to London and thereafter to Berlin, the band broke up, and Cave went on to form Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds in 1983.

Since then, the ensemble has produced 17 studio albums, most recently "Ghosteen" in fall 2019.

Poster for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds concert at Haapsalu Castle on August 18, with opening act Anna Kaneelina. Source: Piletilevi

Concertgoers can buy tickets to a dedicated fan shuttle bus from Tallinn to Haapsalu and back again here.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

