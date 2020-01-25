Gallery: Estonian Music Awards 2020

Artists Anna Kaneelina and nublu received the most awards, taking home four each, at the Estonian Music Awards 2020 on Friday.

Anna Kaneelina, or Anna Pärnoja, who released her debut album "Anna Kaneelina" last spring, received four awards in the categories Alternative / Indie Album, Debut Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

Four awards also went to rapper nublu, who won the categories of hip-hop / rap / r'n'b artist of the year and male artist of the year, and co-starred with gameboy tetris on the song "für Oksana" which took home the award for Best Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

The winners of the Estonian Music Awards were selected by a jury of almost 160 members of the Estonian Association of Producers, who are active in various fields of music in Estonia. These include artists, producers, concert organizers, music journalists, and artists' agencies.

The Artist of the Year was revealed in a referendum conducted by Elu24 and the Estonian Music Awards.

Winners of the Estonian Music Awards 2020:

Debut of the Year - Anna Kaneelina "Anna Kaneelina"

Classical Album of the year - Heino Eller Symphonic poems. Performers: Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, conductor Olari Elts

Jazz Album of the Year - Kadri Voorand "In Duo with Mihkel Mälgand"

Ethno / Folk / Folk Album - Black Bread Gone Mad "Ayibobo"

Electronic Album of the Year - Bert On Beats "TEN"

Alternative Album of the Year / Indie Album - Anna Kaneelina "Anna Kaneelina"

Metal album of the Year - Kannabinõid "3"

Rock Album of the Year - Põhja Konn, Estonian Cello Ensemble, Vox Clamantis "Hetk. InSpereeritud Tüürist"

Pop Artist of the Year - Liis Lemsalu

Hip-Hop / Rap / R'n'B Artist of the Year - nublu

Female Artist of the Year - Anna Kaneelina "Anna Kaneelina"

Male Artist of the Year - Nublu

Ensemble of the Year - Põhja Konn, Estonian Cello Ensemble, Vox Clamantis "Hetk. InSpereeritud Tüürist"

Artist of the Year - 5MIINUST

Best Song of the Year - Nublu x gameboy tetris "für Oksana"

Music Video of the Year - Nublu x gameboy tetris "für Oksana" (director: Marta Vaarik)

Album of the year - Anna Kaneelina "Anna Kaneelina"

Contribution to Estonian Music - FIX

