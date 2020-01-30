Full concert video: Kadri Voorand given Musician of the Year award

Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) presented Kadri Voorand with its Musician of the Year award at a festive concert on Wednesday evening. Joining the laureate onstage for the concert were Mihkel Mälgand, Valter Soosalu and the Chamber Choir Kolm Lindu. ERR's Estonian-language culture portal broadcast the concert live.

Voorand earned the Musician of the Year award for her outstanding work promoting Estonia's music culture. She is a a versatile musician, vocalist, pianist, composer and teacher, and her cooperation with ERR is longstanding; she has appeared on many programs, her music is played on ERR's several radio stations, and Klassikaraadio has also broadcast many of her concerts.

Joined by Mihkel Mälgand, Valter Soosalu and the Chamber Choir Kolm Lindu, Voorand gave a festive studio concert at ERR's News Building in Tallinn. Included in the program were songs from Jazz Album of the Year "In Duo with Mihkel Mälgand" and a unique performance of the Song Festival hit "Ära mind lahti lase," on which Soosalu played a unique instrument known as the harpejji.

The 2019 Musician of the Year concert was broadcast by Klassikaraadio, Vikerraadio and online on ERR's culture portal. Raadio 4 will broadcast the concert this Sunday beginning at 2:05 p.m.

ERR has awarded the title of Musician of the Year annually since 1982. Previous laureates of the award have included Paavo Järvi (2012), Ivo Linna (2009), Tiia-Ester Loitme (2008), Rein Rannap (2002), Tõnu Kaljuste (1998), Erkki-Sven Tüür (1996), Valter Ojakäär (1993), Alo Mattiisen (1988), Kalle Randalu (1982).

