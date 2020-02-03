ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Contemporary art museum in Tallinn gets new lease of life ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Exibition at the EKKM building.
Exibition at the EKKM building. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (EKKM) has announced that it has found a solution for its site on Põhja pst 35 in the harbor area of Tallinn, and will continue exhibiting later in 2020.

The lease of life follows an agreement with the Kultuurikatel development, in an adjacent building at Põhja pst 27a. The EKKM needs to address safety and other deficiencies identified in an audit, however, to maintain its upcoming, temporary lease.

"Fulfilling these conditions will allow us to open the building and the exhibition season to the public, and will provide us with an additional two-year lease, during which we are required to complete the building renovation project and provide funding for it," the EKKM noted in a press release Monday, according to ERR's culture portal.

To date, the EKKM has started to improve the building's condition, and to refine and plan further work.

 "EKKM will not close… and will continue to operate," the press release added.

The EKKM plans to open the 2020 season on April 17 with a joint exhibition from artists Jevgeni Zolotko and Uwe Schloen, entitled "Hier Nicht" ("Not Here"), assuming the conditions as above are met.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekkmestonian culturecontemporary art museum of estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
03.02

Digital skills training to be provided for 500 family doctors and nurses

03.02

Contemporary art museum in Tallinn gets new lease of life

03.02

Tartu coalition should be confirmed next week

03.02

Estonian-Dutch offshore Saaremaa wind farm may go ahead

03.02

Gallery: Government and president meet for delayed end-of-year meeting Updated

03.02

Terras in Brussels: I can communicate with people

03.02

Riigikogu committee in no hurry to discuss latest pharmacy reform proposals

03.02

January breaks average temperature records

03.02

Justice chancellor: Airport transit conditions must be improved

03.02

Kontaveit in action in Fed Cup round held in Tallinn from Wednesday

03.02

Poll: Ratas prefered prime minister, small increase in support for Helme

03.02

Sume music festival to be held in Tallinn's Noblessner harbor

03.02

Narva cannot financially support the renovation of Alexander Church

03.02

Police send TLT corruption case to prosecutor's office

03.02

Anett Kontaveit rises to 22nd in the world following Australian Open

03.02

Police publish excuses offered by apprehended drunk drivers

03.02

Barrels previously containing mustard gas removed from Saaremaa

03.02

Report: Estonia's holocaust memorials in focus

03.02

President: Treaty of Tartu is the birth certificate of the Estonian state

03.02

Report: Plight of Estonia's southeastern border villages

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: