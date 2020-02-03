Contemporary art museum in Tallinn gets new lease of life

The Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (EKKM) has announced that it has found a solution for its site on Põhja pst 35 in the harbor area of Tallinn, and will continue exhibiting later in 2020.

The lease of life follows an agreement with the Kultuurikatel development, in an adjacent building at Põhja pst 27a. The EKKM needs to address safety and other deficiencies identified in an audit, however, to maintain its upcoming, temporary lease.

"Fulfilling these conditions will allow us to open the building and the exhibition season to the public, and will provide us with an additional two-year lease, during which we are required to complete the building renovation project and provide funding for it," the EKKM noted in a press release Monday, according to ERR's culture portal.

To date, the EKKM has started to improve the building's condition, and to refine and plan further work.

"EKKM will not close… and will continue to operate," the press release added.

The EKKM plans to open the 2020 season on April 17 with a joint exhibition from artists Jevgeni Zolotko and Uwe Schloen, entitled "Hier Nicht" ("Not Here"), assuming the conditions as above are met.