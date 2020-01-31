ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Study: Estonian consumer confidence in domestic produce, food industry high ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
Strawberries for sale at an Estonian market. Earlier in the season, price per kg would have been lower.
Strawberries for sale at an Estonian market. Earlier in the season, price per kg would have been lower. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian consumers' confidence in domestic food and the local food industry is high, according to a study carried out by the Estonian Institute of Economic Research.

In most groups of goods, locally produced foods accounted for over half of the revenue, and even exceeded 80 percent in seven groups.

Director general of the Estonian Institute of Economic Research (EKI) Marje Josing said: "In the group of sausages, smoked meats, milk and bread products, where variety of assortment is highest, revenue [from Estonian products] even exceeded 90 percent." 

The position of Estonian foods improved in the following product groups in 2019 -- milk, smoked sausage, black bread, butter, canned meat, yogurt, beef, pork, ice cream, cheese, pickled cucumber, juice and cookies. Groups with highest revenue growth included beef, pork, canned meat and butter.

"Estonian consumers' preferences indicate that food in Estonia tastes good and is of high quality," Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller said, adding that one of the ministry's priorities is to raise consumer awareness and continue fostering food culture.

Editor: Helen Wright

