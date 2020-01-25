Gallery: KuKu Klub celebrates 85th birthday

Friday saw a much-loved Tallinn meeting spot celebrate its 85th anniversary, with poet and singing revolution Icon Heinz Valk appearing at the event, ERR's culture portal reports.

The KuKu Klubi ("cuckoo club"), on Tallinn's Vabaduse Väljak, has long been the haunt of Tallinn's literary set, and others, both day and night, and at 85 years old would have seen plenty of upheaval and change down the years.

Heinz Valk, who was name-checked by then-U.S. President Barack Obama when he visited Estonia in 2014, had already detailed the golden years of the KuKu Klubi in a book. Valk read excerpts from same at the event.

The birthday celebrations continue over the weekend, and include guest performances from band Singer Vinger and DJ Peeter Oja on Saturday, and a "Drink&Draw" event on the Sunday.

KuKu Klubi's website is here.