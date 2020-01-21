ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Small theaters given over €3 million in state support boost

ERR, ERR News
A performance of
A performance of "Paratamatus elada ühel ajal" at Tallinn’s Von Krahl Theater. Source: Herkko Labi
The Ministry of Culture has approved operating grants for small private theaters of over €3 million for 2020 is significantly more than last year's figure, which stood at a little over €1.8 million.

The biggest recipients this year will be Tallinn's Von Krahl Theater, according to ERR's Culture Portal, which is receiving €455,000, and VAT Teater, which will get around €5,000 less than that.

Theatrum, also in Tallinn, comes third with just under €330,000. These three also saw the highest amount of support in 2019.

Recipients to see the largest increases, of just under €50,000, are the NGOs Teine Tants and Sõltumatu Tantsu Ühenduse, again both registered in Tallinn, the latter located in the Telliskivi Creative Hub, which will get just over €216,000, and exactly €176,000, respectively.

Outside of Tallinn, Tartu's Uus Teater will also get €176,000, a rise of €48,000. The theater's director Ivar Põllu had said at thee end of 2019 that the theater's continued survival as it was would be hard without a significant boost in support, though it still gets far less than leading small theaters in the capital. At the same time, the theater has netted a €57,000 grant from Tartu's city government.

Another Tartu theater,  Must Kast, will get €16,000. Last year, its application to the culture ministry for any funding was rejected.

Several applicants, namely Vana Baskini Teater, Polygon, Tartu Suveteatri Selts and Lavastuskoda OÜ, got no funding, despite applying.

A total of 11 small theaters were granted support, by culture minister Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa); in addition to the above, Vaba Lava (€186 530)  Piip ja Tuut Teater (€43,415) and Fine 5 Tantsuteater (€30,000), all in Tallinn, received support.

As reported on ERR News, Vaba Lava theater in Narva applied for €100,000 support from the town's government but was unsuccessful.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tõnis lukascultural fundingculture ministryestonian theaterstheater in estonia
