ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tartu mayor: Continuing coalition with Center would have defied logic ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform).
Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) says that not dismantling the current coalition agreement with the Center Party would not have made logical sense, following the breakup of the coalition on Tartu City Government Monday night. The move follows a change in leadership in the Center Party in Tartu, and the expulsion from the party of a deputy mayor.

"For me, things have to be logical. I can't do them unless they are logical to me," Klaas said, speaking on Vikerraadio broadcast "Uudis+" on Tuesday.

Interviewer Mirko Ojakivi noted that Center's leader in Tartu, Jaan Toots, had proposed extending and renewing the existing agreement.

Reform has 20 seats at Tartu's city government chamber, Center has seven. The two parties had been in coalition together, with the Social Democratic Party (SDE), the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa being in opposition, along with three local Tartu groups' representatives.

However, Center had seen its former deputy mayor, Monica Rand, who was expelled form the party earlier in the month on the grounds of damaging the party's reputation, refuse to step down. Rand had originally been required to leave the post at the beginning of the year; Center could not get its replacement deputy mayor, Aleksandr Širokov, installed until Rand did so.

"This doesn't look like a real coalition any more, as the agreement was signed by the former Center Party chair in Tartu, Aadu Must. And now we have a new chair, we should dismantle the coalition agreement and start again."

Center had in autumn also put pressure on Aadu Must, currently city council chair, to resign. While it has rowed back on that, current Center Party leader in Tartu Jaan Toots says he is harming the party.

Klaas went on to say that Center leader and prime minister, Jüri Ratas, when visiting the city and the party, made it clear that he and the party saw no need to scrap the coalition agreement and start again.

"Unfortunately, such conflicting signals do not encourage a working atmosphere," said Klaas.

The Reform Party in Tartu was scheduled to meet with SDE on Tuesday following the collapse of the Reform-Center coalition Monday night.

Klaas said that Reform had common ground with SDE (both parties make up the opposition at the national level-ed.) which results from a culture of cooperation at Tartu city government level, he said.

SDE had supported adopting the Tartu city budget in December, despite being in opposition.

Klaas also stressed a need to maintain the education sector, as well as kindergartens.

"If they do not develop, if we do not contribute together, we may not do so well on the PISA tests and in society as a whole," he said.

Estonian schoolchildren topped the European nations in the latest Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) results, announced in early December.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partycenter partyvikerraadiourmas klaasjaan tootsmonica randaadu musttartu city government
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:29

Tartu mayor: Continuing coalition with Center would have defied logic

16:11

Estonia granted short-term work permits to 28,297 in 2019

15:31

Gallery: Nature showing signs of spring in mid-January

15:07

Former SDE Tallinn City Commissioner joins Center Party

14:49

Estonia not to be represented at Holocaust remembrance event in Israel

14:23

Gallery: Director Tanel Toom wins Postimees' Person of the Year award

14:07

Man who smuggled €130,000 in his socks into Estonia given five-year ban

13:47

Oil shale mining waste products to be used in Rail Baltic construction

13:13

Survey: Majority of people think improving welfare should be state's goal

12:39

Anett Kontaveit Australian Open first round match postponed to Wednesday

12:11

Estonian economy estimated to grow no more than 2.5 percent in 2020

11:44

Ratas: Coalition collapse in Tartu a teachable moment

11:17

Prime minister attends World Economic Forum in Switzerland

10:46

Foreign trade and IT minister undecided on EKRE membership

10:29

Cross-country ski marathon postponed to March due to warm winter

09:43

Small theaters given over €3 million in state support boost

09:42

Reform and Center Party Tartu City Government coalition collapses

09:22

President Kersti Kaljulaid reaches Antarctica

09:18

Gallery: Invictus Games preparations begin, 12 Estonian vets to compete

08:53

Nurses union: Estonian healthcare system needs at least 500 more nurses

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: