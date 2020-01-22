Treaty of Tartu on display to mark centennial

The Treaty of Tartu will be on display later this month at the National Archive and at the Estonian National Museum to mark the centennial.

A hundred years ago, the signing of the treaty between the Republic of Estonia and Soviet Russia ended the 431-day War of Independence.

The treaty can be seen on January 29 at the main building of the National Archives and from January 30 to February 2 at the Estonian National Museum.

The peace treaty signed in Tartu on February 2, 1920, at 00:45, was transferred to the Estonian foreign mission in Stockholm in March 1940. Until 1963 it was kept among the documents of the Estonian exile government and then in the Baltic Archives in Stockholm.

In 2002, the treaty returned to Estonia and was formally handed over to the National Archives on June 21, where it is still kept.

Events marking the centennial of the signing of the treaty will take place in the National Archives, the Estonian National Museum and elsewhere. The anniversary week program can be read, in English, here.

