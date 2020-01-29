Commemorative coin issued marking Tartu Peace Treaty centennial

The Estonian Mint (Eesti Mündiäri) is unveiling a commemorative silver coin marking the centennial of the signing of the Tartu Peace Treaty, which ended the Estonian War of Independence and was the first legal recognition of the independent state by the fledgling Soviet Russian state.

The front face of the coin depicts the eastern border as set out in the treaty, which was signed on February 2 1920, together with the opening words of the treaty. The back of the coin features a coat of arms, with a lion rampant and oak leaves (see photo).

The limited edition collector's coin is free for Estonian coin collectors, ERR's Menu portal reports.

Other recent commemorative coins issued by the mint include those coinciding with the 150th anniversary of the Song and Dance Festival last year.

Several other silver and gold coins are available marking the Tartu treaty's signature.

