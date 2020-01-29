ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Commemorative coin issued marking Tartu Peace Treaty centennial ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Silver coin commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tartu Peace Treaty's signing.
Silver coin commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tartu Peace Treaty's signing. Source: Estonian Mint
News

The Estonian Mint (Eesti Mündiäri) is unveiling a commemorative silver coin marking the centennial of the signing of the Tartu Peace Treaty, which ended the Estonian War of Independence and was the first legal recognition of the independent state by the fledgling Soviet Russian state.

The front face of the coin depicts the eastern border as set out in the treaty, which was signed on February 2 1920, together with the opening words of the treaty. The back of the coin features a coat of arms, with a lion rampant and oak leaves (see photo).

The limited edition collector's coin is free for Estonian coin collectors, ERR's Menu portal reports.

Other recent commemorative coins issued by the mint include those coinciding with the 150th anniversary of the Song and Dance Festival last year.

Several other silver and gold coins are available marking the Tartu treaty's signature.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:01

Bill making investing in startups easier passes first reading

17:41

Funding increased for first round of electric vehicle purchase measure

17:24

Historian: Russia worried its version of history coming second

17:03

Goal is to minimize impact following Tallinn hospital arrests, mayor says

16:42

Luik: Raudsaar solid choice as new Postimees editor-in-chief

16:14

Interior ministry wants to upgrade security cameras network

15:42

University of Tartu's new Delta Center opened Wednesday

15:34

Center Party MP denied highest level security clearance

15:07

Peeter Laurits: Devastation in the woods and humanities

14:38

Gallery: President Kersti Kaljulaid in Antarctica

14:09

Estonia's position on US Middle East peace plan to be issued by Thursday

13:50

Gallery: Protesters rally against government and pension reform

13:41

Trash pickup price increase to encourage more recycling, says ministry

13:08

Police detain Tallinn hospital doctors, board member on bribery suspicions

12:53

Study: Half of children not fully vaccinated when starting school

12:36

Commemorative coin issued marking Tartu Peace Treaty centennial

12:06

SEB Estonia's 2019 annual profit up by €37 million

11:45

New rules propose electric scooters be ridden in bike lanes

11:26

Reform-Center coalition collapses in Valga

11:11

Mart Raudsaar named new Postimees editor-in-chief

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: