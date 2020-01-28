ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tartu Peace Treaty centennial celebrations start on Wednesday

Tartu Peace Treaty.
Tartu Peace Treaty. Source: EV100
News

The 100th anniversary of the Tartu Peace Treaty will be celebrated with an exhibition, joint events, presentations and moments of reflection in Tartu and across Estonia.

On February 2, it will have been 100 years since the signing of the Tartu Peace Treaty between the Republic of Estonia and Soviet Russia. By signing the Tartu Peace Treaty, Russia recognised the independence of the Republic of Estonia and the War of Independence ended. The Tartu Peace Treaty opened the door for Estonia's international recognition.

The following is an overview of the biggest public events, which will take place between Wednesday, January 29 and Sunday, February 2 in Tartu.

Wednesday, January 29

National Archives' Noora house, Nooruse 3

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the original Tartu Peace Treaty is on display.

Tartu Peace Treaty room, Jaan Poska Upper Secondary School, Vanemuise 35
4 p.m. Opening of The Origin of the Tartu Peace Treaty, a joint exhibition between the National Archives of Estonia and Tartu City Museum.
4.15 p.m. Presentation of the commemorative stamp Tartu Peace Treaty 100 and the stamp book Estonian Heads of State 1918–2018

Friday, January 31

Tartu City Museum, Narva mnt 23,

At 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. hour-long guided walking tour will start at the City Museum and visit locations associated with the Tartu Peace Treaty.

6 p.m. the opening of the Tartu Peace Treaty exhibition and the presentation of Anu Raud's new carpet Tartu Peace Treaty.

Saturday, February 1

Estonian National Museum, Muuseumi tee 2

10 a.m. Presentation by Eesti Pank of the €2 coin Tartu Peace Treaty 100.
11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. an hour-long guided walking tour starting at the City Museum and visiting locations associated with the Tartu Peace Treaty.

Tartu Town Hall Square

At the top and bottom of each hour from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. visual production Sculpture of Peace.
At midnight there will be a celebration of the moment of the signing of the Tartu Peace Treaty, 00.45 a.m. marks the passing of exactly 100 years from the signing of the Tartu Peace Treaty.

Sunday, February 2

10 a.m. Memorial ceremony at the Kalevipoeg monument.
11 a.m. Tartu Peace Treaty church service at Tartu's St. John's Church.
12.30 p.m. Tartu Peace Treaty meeting at Tartu Peace Treaty square, Vanemuise 33.
At the top and bottom of each hour from 18.00-24.00 Visual production Sculpture of Peace, at Tartu Town Hall Square

Additional information about the Tartu Peace Treaty 100 events can be found on the City of Tartu's homepage.  

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

