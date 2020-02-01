Treaty of Tartu centennial events continue through weekend

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Signing of the Treaty of Tartu on February 2, 1918.
Signing of the Treaty of Tartu on February 2, 1918. Source: EFA
The centennial of the February 2 signing of the Treaty of Tartu between Estonia and Soviet Russia, which marked the end of the 1918-1920 War of Independence, is being celebrated and commemorated with a variety of events in Tartu and elsewhere in Estonia. While some events have already taken place, here is an overview of what still lies ahead.

Saturday, February 1

Ongoing, live broadcast online: Treaty of Tartu centennial conference "Tartu Peace 100" at the Estonian National Museum (ERM)

3:00 p.m., Tartu: Hour-long guided walking tour of locations associated with the Treaty of Tartu, beginning at Tartu City Museum (Narva maantee 23)

6:00-11:00 p.m., Tartu: Visual production "Sculptor of Peace" on the hour and half hour at Town Hall Square

6:40 p.m., ETV live broadcast: Estonia 100 Appreciation evening at the Estonian National Museum (ERM), to be broadcast live on ETV

9:30 p.m., ETV2, Vikerraadio live broadcast: "Estonia Dances," a dance event featuring 100 minutes of the best Estonian dance music of the past century. Vikerraadio will broadcast live beginning 9:30 p.m., followed by ETV2 at 9:35 p.m.

12:00 a.m., Tartu: A performance of "100 years of the Treaty of Tartu," marking the birth of the treaty, will be given at Town Hall Square. 12:45 a.m. marks the moment that the treaty between Estonia and Soviet Russia was signed. The text of the Treaty of Tartu will be recited

Sunday, February 2

8:30 a.m., Tartu: Wreath laying at the War of Independence Memorial at St. Paul's Cemetery

9:00 a.m., Tartu: Wreath laying at the Liberators of Southern Estonia Monument at Raadi Cemetery

9:15 a.m., Tartu: Wreath laying at Lt. Julius Kuperjanov's grave at Raadi Cemetery

10:00 a.m., Tartu: Memorial ceremony at the Tartu Freedom Monument (Kalevipoeg statue)

10:30 a.m., Tallinn: Treaty of Tartu service at Nõmme Peace Church (Võsu tänav 5)

11:00 a.m., Tartu: Treaty of Tartu ecumenical service at St. John's Church

12:00 p.m., Tallinn: Wreath laying at the monument at Tallinn Secondary School of Science

12:30 p.m., Tartu: Treaty of Tartu public meeting at Treaty of Tartu Square (Vanemuise 33)

2:00 p.m., Tartu: Presentation of new War of Independence anthology at Tartu City Museum (Narva maantee 23)

5:00 p.m., ETV live broadcast: Treaty of Tartu centennial gala concert at Vanemuine Concert Hall

5:30 p.m., Tartu: Treaty of Tartu 100 torchlight procession from Jaan Poska High School to Town Hall Square, organized by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE)

9:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m., Tartu: Visual production "Sculptor of Peace" on the hour and half hour at Town Hall Square

The original Treaty of Tartu briefly on public display at the National Archives of Estonia. February 2, 2017. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR

Original treaty on display this weekend

The original Treaty of Tartu is on display at the Estonian National Museum through Sunday, where admission to the permanent exhibition "Encounters" will be free on Sunday.

The bells of Tartu Town Hall will also be playing a special repertoire in honor of the centennial of the peace treaty.

9:00 a.m., "Laul Põhjamaast" (Ülo Vinter)
12:00 p.m., "Ei saa mitte vaiki olla" (Miina Härma)
3:00 p.m., "Eesti lipp" (Enn Võrk)
6:00 p.m., "Ei saa mitte vaiki olla"
9:00 p.m., "Laul Põhjamaast"

Click here (link in Estonian) for a list of even more celebratory events throughout Estonia.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

