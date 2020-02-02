Polish foreign minister condemns attempts by Russia to deny Treaty of Tartu

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Jacek Czaputowicz and Urmas Reinsalu.
Jacek Czaputowicz and Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Raigo Pajula
Both Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu and his Polish colleague Jacek Czaputowicz condemned attempts by Russia to falsify history during a meeting on Sunday.

The meeting concentrated on Euro-Atlantic security and European Union topics, such as the union's long-term budget, enlargement and Eastern Partnership. The ministers also condemned attempts by Russia to falsify history.

Reinsalu expressed Estonia's support for Poland in connection with recent statements from Russia, blaming Poland for the consequences of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. The Polish foreign minister criticized false claims by Russia according to which Estonia was part of the Soviet Union.

Talking about security, Reinsalu told his Polish colleague that Estonia values Poland taking over the NATO Baltic Air-Policing mission at the Ämari Airbase from January 1, as well as Poland's participation in the work of the NATO cyberdefense center in Tallinn.

The ministers also talked about the Three Seas Initiative, mostly from the perspective of energy security and regional competitive ability.

Talking about regional cooperation, Reinsalu said Estonia is glad of Poland's contribution to the development of Rail Baltic. "Estonia is also interested in Poland's experience preparing its observer status application for the Arctic Council," Reinsalu said.

Reinsalu said it is significant that the Polish foreign minister is visiting Estonia on the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Tartu. "Estonia and Poland share a common sense of history that is further confirmed by the visit today that symbolically ushers in the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Estonia and Poland," he noted.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

eurussiaurmas reinsalujacek czaputowicztreaty of tartuestonian-polish relations
