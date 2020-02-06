A new development opened Wednesday at Tapa base, in Lääne-Viru County, comprising an extension of the medical center, a helicopter landing pad and another three-storey logistics building.

The latter is a 3500 square-meter development, said to dramatically improve storage and combat materials for the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) 1st Infantry Brigade. It also hosts around 60 work stations, according to a National Defense Investment Center (Riigi Kaitseinvesteeringute Keskus) press release.

Tapa base is also the home of the British-led NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup, which is supported by French and Danish personnel.

Mart Salusaar, head of the construction office at the National Defense Investment Center, said the completion of the logistics building has been awaited since Tapa base was first built up, which coincided with the eFP's arrival, in 2017.

The medical center is also available to the eFP's personnel, and aimed at improving capabilities and cooperation between the EDF and the eFP, which itself forms part of the 1st Infantry Brigade.

"The helipad will significantly improve the capacity for fast transport in the Tapa campus," Salusaar added.

Storage areas are both heated and unheated.

The new medical center brings with it 10 more wards, medicine storage space and administrative space, all totally over 700 square meters.

The helo landing pad has an automatic lighting system and can accommodate all the most common civilian and military craft.

The total cost came to just over €7 million, split 33 percent/77 percent between NATO and the Defense Investment Center.

Merko Ehitus was the primary contractor, with project management and engineering from Ehutuskorradluse OÜ, Telora OÜ and Telealam OÜ.

Design work was provided by Sweco Projekt AS and ConArt OÜ.

