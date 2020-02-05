Gallery: Russian observers inspect 1st Infantry Brigade

On Tuesday, the Russian Armed Forces Mission inspected the Estonian 1st Infantry Brigade campus as part of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Vienna Document.

The 1st Infantry Brigade (1. Jalaväebrigaad) represents the main manoeuvre unit of the Estonian Defence Forces which includes the majority of conscripts. It also has the capacity to co-operate with NATO forces.

Lieutenant Colonel Peeter Kõiv said: "International commitments are an additional task for brigade units and influences the daily routine. At the same time, Estonia attaches great importance to transparency and highly values ​​the principles of cooperation in the Vienna Document."

The three-member Russian delegation were given a presentation by Colonel Vahur Karus, commander of the 1st Brigade, followed by a review of equipment and weaponry within the brigade.

The purpose of arms control evaluation missions is to ensure trust and security between OSCE member countries. A report of the assessment will be sent to all OSCE States.

Last year, the Estonian Defense Forces' Arms Control Inspectors evaluated Russian armed forces and inspected Ukrainian units. Exercises were also observed in Belarus and Finland. Estonians have also participated in inspections conducted by other NATO countries.

In the framework of the Vienna Document, OSCE Member States shall provide each other with an overview of their armaments and personnel, access to troops and bases. The OSCE includes 57 countries from Europe, Central Asia and North America.

