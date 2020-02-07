ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Seven rescued from stricken Russian fishing trawler ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
{{1581058080000 | amCalendar}}
Open gallery
15 photos
News

Estonian and Finnish rescue authorities responded to an emergency call from a Russian fishing trawler which got into difficulty of the northern Estonian coast late Thursday night.

"At 11.40 last night, a Russian fishing vessel with seven people on board got in trouble, 15 miles north of the Juminda Peninsula (about 40 kilometers east of Tallinn-ed.)," a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson told ERR Friday morning.

"The vessel called for assistance via radio, giving its coordinates, and the Maritime Surveillance Authority (Merevalvekeskus) determined that it was suffering a rudder malfunction, with two sections of the vessel flooded. The boat was adrift, and some time lost electrical power," the spokesperson continued.

The center then alerted the Estonian and Finnish fleets and air bases and contacted vessels in the vicinity of the stricken trawler, with a tanker flying the Liberian flag being first on the scene.

The crew were discovered in a life raft and wearing life jackets, and winched to safety. Two of the crew were reportedly injured, and these were airlifted to hospital by a Finnish rescue helicopter.

A PPA helicopter delivered the remaining five crew members to the North Tallinn Regional Hospital (PERH) for a medical check.

All crew members were citizens of the Russian Federation and the authorities are in contact with the Russian Embassy. Rescue boat the General Kurvits is investigating the incident, according to the PPA.

Janne Ryönänkoski, Finland's chief of maritime rescue, told Finnish daily Ilta-Sanomat rescue vessel from Porvoo and a helicopter had also been involved, and that noone's life had been endangered.

 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

russiappaemergency servicesmaritime surveillance authoritymaritime rescue
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:29

EDF chief talks Baltic defense plans at the Pentagon

18:02

Finance minister: President's pension bill rejection a political act

17:24

Isamaa leader: Pension bill won't change much despite president's rejection

16:37

Riigikogu committee chair: We knew pharmacy reform might cost state damages

16:27

President did not proclaim pension reform law Updated

15:59

Saaremaa fatal drink driving suspect arrested after hospital discharge

15:32

Audit office rules impermissible gambling tax funds for LGBT+ groups

15:06

Kiik on Linnamäe warning: Entrepreneurs are free to turn to court

14:44

Number of UK Estonian e-residents triples following Brexit

14:12

Authorities launching investigation into Russian fishing trawler sinking

13:34

President Kaljulaid will be abroad next week

13:11

Number of renewable energy producers in Estonia grew over 3 times last year

12:39

Ministry: Universities should consider immigration policy ahead of finances

12:06

Pharmacy magnate Linnamäe submits to pharmacy reform, seeks damages

11:39

EKRE pharma bill meets both opposition and interest from concerned parties

11:17

Baltic prime ministers to discuss Rail Baltic and EU budget

11:05

Seven rescued from stricken Russian fishing trawler Updated

11:04

Kelly Sildaru's win for Dew Tour team

10:52

Minister of Defence would not advise Kaljulaid to go to Moscow on May 9

10:34

Kersti Kaljulaid receives honorary doctorate for digitalization efforts

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: