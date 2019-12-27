Young woman found alive after six-day search

Carolin left her home on December 19 and was later reported missing. She was found alive at around 9:40 a.m. on December 26 near Paaskula River in Paaskula bog.

The young woman was found in a hard-to-reach area by two volunteers during a search and a helicopter was needed to reach her. The helicopter then took Carolin to the North Estonia Medical Center.

Allar Lohu from the West-Harju police station said: "We are extremely pleased to have found Carolin. During a six-day search, we checked tip-offs across Tallinn, looked at security camera footage, and in soup kitchens, among other search activities. We would like to thank all the volunteers who helped us greatly with the search."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!