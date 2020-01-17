ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Helicopter medivac tested in Lääne-Viru County ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Exercise
Open gallery
48 photos
Photo: Exercise "Kopter" helo medivac trials. Author: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

The emergency services have been trialling medical evacuation by Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) helicopter for people seriously injured in traffic accidents, with initial tests showing a journey time of around half an hour from accident to hospital.

The trials, dubbed exercise "Kopter", were tested on a mock-up traffic accident on the Saksi-Porkuni road in Lääne-Viru County, according to a report on ETV+, ERR's Russian-language TV channel.

Exercise "Kopter" organizer, Dr Arkad Popov, head of the North Estonia Regional Hospital (PERH) said the tests should reveal how much quicker helicopter extraction would be, in cooperation with other services

Popov said that medical professionals want a special system of medical helicopters to be launched in Estonia just as in many other European countries. For example, there are six publicly funded medical helicopter bases in Finland, he said.

The original report (in Russian) is here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

pparescue boardroad traffic accidentshelicopter medical evacuation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10:49

Court orders former board member to pay €28,000 for Illegal logging

10:28

Center Party nominates Aleksandr Širokov Tartu deputy mayor candidate

10:12

NATO Baltic Air Policing mission made record number of flights in 2019

09:44

Immigration increases population for fifth year in a row

09:29

Gallery: President Kersti Kaljulaid meets Chilean counterpart in Santiago

09:11

Estonia's Eurovision Song Contest entrant semi-finals held in February

08:45

Gallery: Helicopter medivac tested in Lääne-Viru County

08:22

Universities attempting to settle harassment complaints in-house

16.01

What the papers say: Regional progressive income tax, lynx spotting in Türi

16.01

Tallinn Airport CCO: €4.5 million extension of Tartu runway not justified

16.01

Pharmacists' bodies call for phased introduction of initial pharmacy reform

16.01

Lukas: Establishment of Language Board won't threaten Language Institute

16.01

Press council overruled more complaints than it upheld in 2019

16.01

Language inspectors checking PPA skills in Ida-Viru County see improvement

16.01

New draft of kindergarten curriculum expected in May

16.01

Road Administration: Tallinn and state must decide who fixes Peterburi road

16.01

Paper: Competition sparks tensions in food delivery business

16.01

Paper: State to hold employers responsible for foreign labor

16.01

Ülemiste Terminal design will cost €2.6 million

16.01

ERR Musician of the Year is Kadri Voorand

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: