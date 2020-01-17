Gallery: Helicopter medivac tested in Lääne-Viru County

The emergency services have been trialling medical evacuation by Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) helicopter for people seriously injured in traffic accidents, with initial tests showing a journey time of around half an hour from accident to hospital.

The trials, dubbed exercise "Kopter", were tested on a mock-up traffic accident on the Saksi-Porkuni road in Lääne-Viru County, according to a report on ETV+, ERR's Russian-language TV channel.

Exercise "Kopter" organizer, Dr Arkad Popov, head of the North Estonia Regional Hospital (PERH) said the tests should reveal how much quicker helicopter extraction would be, in cooperation with other services

Popov said that medical professionals want a special system of medical helicopters to be launched in Estonia just as in many other European countries. For example, there are six publicly funded medical helicopter bases in Finland, he said.

The original report (in Russian) is here.

