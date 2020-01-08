Man dies in workplace truck accident

A worker in Rakvere died on Wednesday morning following an industrial accident in which he fell under a truck at a work site.

According to the Rescue Board (Päästeamet), the 43-year-old man fell under a vehicle on Papiaru tänav in the town, 100 kilometers east of Tallinn, a little after 8.30 a.m. and was declared dead at the scene.

The prosecutor's office has opened up a criminal investigation to establish the facts of the incident, it is reported.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!