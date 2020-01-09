Andres Parmas appointed prosecutor general

The government appointed Andres Parmas as the new prosecutor general on Thursday, replacing Lavly Perling, whose term ended in October.

Parmas sat as a judge on the criminal division of the Tallinn Circuit Court from 2014. From 2003-2013 he was an adviser to the Supreme Court's criminal chamber, and from 2003 a lecturer in criminal law at the University of Tartu.

Parmas has also served from 2017 on the Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor's Office, based in the Hague, the Netherlands, and representing the partly-disputed Balkan state of Kosovo. This followed a stint from 2013-2014 with the EULEX Kosovo mission, the largest civilian mission ever launched under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) of the European Union, as an appeal court adviser.

The prosecutor general in Estonia holds a five-year term and can be re-appointed, by a proposal from the justice minister, on the advice of the Riigikogu's legal affairs committee.

While justice minister Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) was in favor of Lavly Perling being awarded a second five-year term, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), who are in coalition with Isamaa and Centre, opposed his suggestion.

The Office of the Prosecutor General is part of the Prosecutor's Office in Estonia and falls under the justice ministry's remit and directs pre-trial criminal proceedings, represents public prosecution in court and participates in planning surveillance activities, among other tasks. It is a two-tier body, consisting of the Office of the Prosecutor General, and four district prosecutor's offices.

