Prosecutor general does not rule out future cooperation with Perling ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
Prosecutor general Lavly Perling.
Prosecutor general Lavly Perling. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The new prosecutor general said he is not ruling out continuing cooperation with former chief prosecutor Lavly Perling.

Andres Parmas, who was appointed as Estonia's new prosecutor general on Thursday, told BNS that it is too early to talk how cooperation with Perling could continue.

Parmas said "First of all, I would like to calmly sit down and discuss this, I respect her wishes, of course, and I am not ruling out the continuation of cooperation in the current situation." He added that Perling is clearly a professional in her field.

Perling told BNS that the job must first be handed over to the new prosecutor general. "I consider it important that I be able to continue to apply my knowledge and experience in the Estonian legal system," she said. "Time will tell whether I will do that in the prosecutor's office or elsewhere."

The Estonian government at a sitting on Thursday appointed Parmas as the new prosecutor general. He will start the role on February 3 and his term of office runs for five years.

The term of office of the previous chief prosecutor, Lavly Perling, ended in October 2019.

Isamaa's Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) initially wanted Perling to continue as prosecutor general. While one of Isamaa's coalition partners, Center Party, was in favor of that proposal, the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) was against it and Aeg was forced to find a new candidate for the position.

Editor: Helen Wright

