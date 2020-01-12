New prosecutor general: I have not come into contact with 'deep state'

Andres Parmas, who was appointed Estonia's new prosecutor general on Thursday, said that he has never come into contact with the so-called "deep state," daily Postimees writes.

"I believe that Estonia is governed by the rule of law, and I personally have never come into contact with the deep state in any way," Parmas said. "If there are any specific grievances, they undoubtedly need to be dealt with, possibly in criminal procedure."

Thus far, he added, he has yet to see any coordinated behavior targeted against the rule of law.

Parmas said that the Prosecutor's Office cannot be accused of having knowingly made any biased decisions.

"Naturally there are decisions that raise some questions or cause confusion," he said, adding that these decisions have thus far stemmed from other factors, such as human error, laziness, lack of expertise or time. He noted, however, that based on his work experience, he is unable to provide any examples of the Prosecutor's Office knowingly behaving in a biased manner.

Asked why he joined the Isamaa party in 2006, Parmas said that it was his way of expressing his conservative worldview.

"I was an ordinary member," Parmas said. "I never put myself forward for any position in the party or for any political post, nor have I ever stood for election or obtained any personal gain from my party membership."

He has also never given any indication of being an ardent supporter of the party in his professional or other activities either, he added.



