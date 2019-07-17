EKRE to announce candidate for prosecutor general early next month

Early next month, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) will introduce to its coalition partners the Centre Party and Isamaa its candidate for the position of prosecutor general.

"We do," EKRE chairman Mart Helme said when asked if the party had a candidate to replace incumbent Prosecutor General Lavly Perling. He did not, however, disclose the name of the candidate.

"We will hold a meeting of the coalition council at the start of August, and the topic will be discussed then," he added.

Speaking during Question Time in the Riigikogu in June, Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) said that the candidate for the position of prosecutor general is submitted to the government by the justice minister, and that the opinion of the Legal Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu must be heard as well.

"Today I have nominated incumbent Prosecutor General Lavly Perling, and no negotiations with any other candidates are being held," Aeg said. "I hope that discussions with our partners will proceed at a good pace and that we will reach a consensus regarding the candidate."

EKRE concerned by alleged conflict of interest

Helme has previously told ERR that his party is worried about Perling's alleged conflict of interest.

"After all, we see her family relations with one security organization, which we believe would not have the best impact on Estonia's legal system," he told ERR news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera," referring to the fact that Perling is married to Martin Perling, deputy director general of the Internal Security Service (ISS).

Perling later responded to the criticism, noting that this issue had already been thoroughly discussed prior to her current appointment.

