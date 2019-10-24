ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Aeg will not offer Perling for prosecutor general

Justice Minister Raivo Aeg, under pressure from coalition partners, decided to withdraw his nomination of Lavly Perling for the post of prosecutor general for a second term on Wednesday evening but said Perling may have to stay in the role until a replacement is found.

"The justice minister told me that he would not submit my candidacy to the government. I took time before the weekend to think whether I was ready to continue to work in an acting capacity," Perling told ERR. "I realized that this decision was caused by the opposition of a coalition partner. I don't know who could be the candidate for the post of prosecutor general. I myself would prefer that he be one of the prosecutors."

Perling added that she wants the Office of the Prosecutor General to have the best leader, and plans to propose a candidate to the minister of justice.

"There is more than one person who can stand for this position," Perling said.

Justice Minister Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) told ERR that he would have to search for a new candidate. "Today I have no other candidate. I haven't talked with anyone, I hoped until today that an agreement could be reached one way or another," said Aeg. "It would have been impolite to start parallel negotiations, the EKRE party did not offer anyone. However, since Perling's candidacy is not supported, then I'll make another proposal."

Perling's term expires on Oct. 31. The Ministry of Justice told ERR that there is no agreement in the government regarding the continuation of Perling's post as Prosecutor General, and since there would be no Prime Minister next week, it would not be possible to appoint a new Attorney General before the end of the term.

Editor: Helen Wright

