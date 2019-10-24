ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ratas: No deal between Kingo resignation and Perling

News
ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said there is no link between former IT and foreign trade minister Kert Kingo's resignation and the withdrawal of support for Lavly Perling for the role of prosecutor general, which both occurred on Wednesday evening.

"Speaking of the prosecutor general and a member of the government, these are very responsible positions, and there can be no games or deals here. This news has happened the same day, but of course there is no connection," Ratas told ERR on Thursday morning.

Lavly Perling's contract as prosecutor general will expire on Oct. 31, and EKRE has been against her reappointment for a second term. On Thursday afternoon, Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) said he wanted Perling to stay for a second term. But on Wednesday evening, he withdrew his support for her to continue in the role, although said she may have to stay in it until a replacement is found.

News about Kingo's resignation and Perling broke at the same time, leading to speculation on whether a deal had been done. The prosecutor general is appointed by the government, following a proposal by the justice minister.

Ratas also said the government will announce a new minister for foreign trade and information technology and does not intend to leave ministers without a "portfolio". 

On the question of the qualities a good minister for foreign trade and information technology should have, Ratas replied: "They will do their utmost to open doors outside Estonia for our entrepreneurs, assist foreign delegations on business trips to obtain the highest possible level of meetings, I also agree to have a debate on incorporating the ministry in to Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

The prime minister also noted the importance of the minister's commitment to information technology, which is one of Estonia's success stories.

Ratas did not predict how quickly the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) would propose a new candidate for the position saying he was not a member of EKRE and so could not make the decision. "All candidates need to be carefully considered," he said.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

