ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Martin Helme on Kingo: Being caught lying will end a politician's career ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Martin Helme.
Martin Helme. Source: ERR
News

Minister of Finance and deputy chairman of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), Martin Helme, said that being caught lying will end a politician's career very quickly.

Speaking about EKRE minister Kert Kingo, former IT and Foreign Trade minister, who resigned on Thursday and the resulting fallout, Helme said: "People and journalists in general believe that all politicians are crooks, thieves and liars. But actually this is not true. Generally speaking, if we look at what will end a politician's career very quickly and resolutely, it's being caught in a very unambiguous act of lying to the public."

Helme said Kingo did not want to become a minister and it was the party that asked her to take the post in a difficult situation. 

"She came to the party's aid, she has been receiving the highest amount of criticism from day one, speaking of all ministers, not only those of the present government. The pressure that she has been under has been extraordinary," Helme said while appearing on ETV's Esimene stuudio program, 

"And maybe that led to the hapless mistake or error in her choice of personnel and the inadequacy resulting from that mistake, error," he added.

"Lying is wrong. What opinion can there be," Helme said when asked about his opinion of Kingo's behavior.

He said EKRE wants Kingo to take up a seat on the party's governing board. 

Kingo fell under criticism after she publicly denied having been in contact with Jakko Vali, then a member of the Green Party, in connection with a plan to hire him as her adviser. Vali was expelled by the Greens earlier this week after posting indecent comments about former Center Party MP Evelyn Sepp on social media.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, however, said on Wednesday that Kingo had herself made a proposal at the ministry for the conclusion of an employment contract with Jakko Vali and the agreement to hire Vali as adviser to her was actually concluded.

The employment contract concluded by Kingo with Jakko Vali was revoked based on a wish expressed by Jakko Vali on Oct. 19, the ministry said according to Postimees.  

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ekremartin helmekert kingo


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:43

Conference brings Central and Eastern European Lutheran leaders to Tallinn

14:19

VTA issues news injunctions to M.V.Wool and OÜ Peetsman

13:50

Swedbank CEO: Money laundering investigations not an existential threat

13:19

Tänak in test runs ahead of Rally Catalunya

12:48

Drug shortage due to Estonian packaging requirement and parallel trade

12:14

Aeg will not offer Perling for prosecutor general

11:47

Ratas: No deal between Kingo resignation and Perling

11:15

Martin Helme on Kingo: Being caught lying will end a politician's career

10:39

Daily editorials point finger at Kingo following resignation

09:26

Salaries of rescue workers and police officers to rise

08:41

Citybee car rentals on hold due to parking impasse with city government

23.10

Tallinn ferry and cruise ship terminal slated for possible redevelopment

23.10

NATO group finds more World War II ordnance off Estonian coast

23.10

Interior minister: Kingo was not given a day of respite

23.10

IT and foreign trade minister Kert Kingo submits resignation

23.10

Prosecutor's Office not to launch investigation of Endel Oja

23.10

What the papers say: Kingo toppled by lie, robber needed babysitter money Updated

23.10

Opposition calls for IT minister's resignation for misleading Riigikogu

23.10

Employers' Confederation proposes minimum wage increase

23.10

Culture minister: Tallinn has been involved in Linnahall plans

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: