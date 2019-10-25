EKRE has several candidates for Kingo replacement

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has at least three potential candidates for the vacant position of minister of IT and foreign trade, Chairman Mart Helme said on Thursday, but no decision has been made yet.

The EKRE board sat for several hours on Thursday but did not make a final choice, Helme told ERR. Adding there were more than three potential candidates for the post, including non-members.

Potential candidates were also suggested by the members of the Management Board. "Now we need to get in touch with them and meet, and see if our chemistry is flowing and that their vision is similar. In that sense, it was a pleasant surprise," Helme told Aktuaalne Kaamera.

He hopes that candidates will become clear at Saturday's party council meeting but could not make a firm promise. "We would like it to be [done on Saturday], because our statutes dictate that the council must approve ministerial candidates. And we're not interested in convening the council again in a week's time or holding an online council meeting."

EKRE's former Foreign Trade and Information Technology Minister Kert Kingo stepped down from the position on Wednesday.

--

