Helme: We've found a candidate for IT minister

Minister of the Interior and EKRE chairman Mart Helme.
Minister of the Interior and EKRE chairman Mart Helme. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chairman and Minister of the Interior Mart Helme told ERR on Tuesday that he has found a candidate for minister of foreign trade and IT.

"We have a candidate for minister," Helme said. "We have reached an agreement with this person. We have also reached an agreement with the prime minister that upon his return from the U.S., we will submit our candidate to him."

He would not agree, however, to divulge the name of the candidate yet.

EKRE's leadership will be convening an extraordinary online council next week in order to confirm the party's candidate for minister.

Over the weekend, Helme said in a interview with ERR that EKRE was considering the possibility of waiting to propose the party's next candidate for IT minister until Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) had proposed a new candidate for prosecutor general that EKRE found suitable.

On Tuesday, however, he noted that it was decided there was no reason to delay with their candidate for minister.

"Based on yesterday's news and the comments Raivo Aeg gave ERR, I gained a clear understanding that he doesn't intend to delay the matter; he intends to [name a candidate] within the next few weeks," Helme said. "This fully satisfies us."

Once it is clear that the search for a candidate for prosecutor general is being dealt with and a candidate will be announced soon, EKRE will have no further complaints, the party chairman added.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

