ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Interior minister: New IT minister once new prosecutor general found ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Mart Helme at EKRE's council meeting in Tartu on Saturday.
Mart Helme at EKRE's council meeting in Tartu on Saturday. Source: Madis Hindre/ERR
News

Interior Minister Mart Helme (EKRE) said Saturday that the appointment of a new foreign trade and IT minister could wait until Estonia had a new prosecutor general, one that was amenable to his party.

Former foreign trade minister Kert Kingo (EKRE) resigned Wednesday evening and was formally released from the job Friday by the president. However, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) which Helme leads has yet to appoint a successor to Kingo.

Wednesday evening also saw an announcement by justice minister Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) where he went back on previous support for current prosecutor general Lavly Perling to continue in her role for a second five-year term.

Perling, who also had the backing of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) in the role, had faced criticism from EKRE, partly over her marriage to the head of the Internal Intelligence Service (ISS). However, EKRE had not named a potential successor.

On Saturday, Helme told ERR that they had over half a dozen potential candidates to replace Kingo, though named no names, saying that some were from inside the party and some were not.

At the same time, Helme said that if the candidate proposed by the justice minister as new prosecutor general was not to their liking, they might run out their own candidate, making the picking of the new foreign trade and IT minister contingent on an amenable prosecutor general.

Helme also praised Kert Kingo's approach in examining e-voting, a practice which EKRE has been critical of in the past.

Raivo Aeg: Can't understand Helme logic

For his part, Raivo Aeg said Saturday that he fails to understand the logic in Helme's statements.

"It's very difficult for me to comment on this; I do not know how the two can be linked at all," Aeg said.

Justice minister Raivo Aeg (Isamaa). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"One is a member of the government, the other concerns the appointment of a senior civil servant. a separate procedure and process," Aeg told ERR, adding that as no consensus could be met on Lavly Perling's candidacy for a second term, that this was now off the agenda.

Aeg also noted that EKRE had not put forward their own candidate: "The arguments they put forward are ridiculous."

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekremart helmelavly perlingraivo aegkert kingominister for it and foreign tradejustice minister


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:22

Reidi tee work yields puzzle as modern tin can found in ancient shipwreck

10:34

Feature: Feminist forum to shine a light on sustainable social movements

09:14

Tänak WRC maiden driver's bid chances in the balance in Catalunya

08:29

Interior minister: New IT minister once new prosecutor general found

26.10

Hitchcock festival comes to Tallinn and Tartu

26.10

Former foreign trade and IT minister returns to Riigikogu

26.10

Radio show: Who'd be an EKRE minister?

26.10

Vandalized Saaremaa Soviet memorial to be cleaned up come spring

26.10

Gallery: Macho the police dog retires after 10 years' service

26.10

Interview: Ratas to reserve veto right regarding new minister

26.10

EKRE council meeting in Tartu Saturday

26.10

Tänak in fifth place after rally Catalunya day one

26.10

President formally releases foreign trade minister from office

25.10

Land sale for future IKEA store outside Tallinn concluded

25.10

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Oct. 25-31

25.10

What the papers say: Estonian twin undertakers in US, Veriora skate park

25.10

CityBee starts offering car rental service in Tallinn

25.10

Ex-IT minister Kert Kingo says she followed law when misleading Riigikogu

25.10

Tallinn to fund free meals for children in private kindergartens

25.10

Tallinn Transport chief says foreign labor could reduce bus driver shortage

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: