Former foreign trade and IT minister returns to Riigikogu

Former foreign trade and IT minister Kert Kingo is going back to the Riigikogu.
Kert Kingo is to return to the Riigikogu following her release from office as foreign trade and IT minister by President Kersti Kaljulaid on Friday.

Kingo resigned on Wednesday evening after a little over five months on the job following allegations that she had lied to the Riigikogu over the hiring of a ministerial adviser.

Since the president was out of the country at the time, she waited until her return in order to sign Kingo's release document, rather than signing the digital document Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) sent her soon after Kingo announced her resignation.

Kingo's tenure in office was dogged by almost continuous media criticism regarding her apparent aversion to foreign travel in a role which necessitates it, an unwillingness to use English as a working language at international meetings, through to security concerns surrounding her use of a Huawei phone.

She replaced Marti Kuusik, in office for just a day, who himself was forced to step down after allegations of domestic violence appeared in the media.

Government ministers do not sit at the Riigikogu, but since they are usually drawn from its ranks (Kingo won a seat at the March general election), benchwarmer MPs who were next on the electoral list are brought in to take their place when they move from parliament to the Stenbock House, seat of the government.

If a minister returns to the Riigikogu after leaving their post, as happened here, the substitute MP has to then vacate the seat. In King's case, Rein Suurkask will be making way for her, a move in effect from Saturday, Oct. 26.

Kingo's replacement as minister has yet to be announced.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekreriigikogukert kingominister for foreign trade and it


