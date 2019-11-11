ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Former IT minister Kert Kingo appointed to legal affairs committee

Kert Kingo Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Former Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo (EKRE), who resigned as a member of the Riigikogu last month, and has been appointed as a member of the Riigikogu's Legal Affairs Committee.

On Friday, the Board of the Riigikogu confirmed the resignation of Riho Breivel (EKRE) as a member of the Committee of Legal Affairs and Kingo as a replacement member.

Kingo came under criticism last month after she publicly denied having been in contact with Jakko Vali, then a member of the Green Party, in connection with a plan to hire him as her adviser. Vali was expelled by the Greens after posting indecent comments about a former Center Party MP on social media.

Kingo was appointed in May following the resignation of foreign trade and IT minister, Marti Kuusik (EKRE).

During her term as minister, Kingo faced criticism for shunning foreign travel in a role which requires it, refusing to use English as a working language in international meetings, using a Huawei smartphone despite security concerns, and dodging government press conferences.

Editor: Helen Wright

