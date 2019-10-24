Kingo returns to parliament but will not receive severance pay

Kert Kingo, who on Wednesday resigned from the position of foreign trade and IT minister, will return to the Estonian parliament but will not receive severance pay.

Spokespeople for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said that after leaving the ministerial position, Kingo is to return to the Riigikogu and so is not eligible to receive severance pay. However, she is to receive her salary for the month of October as well as the remuneration for unused vacation days.

Spokespeople said that the exact sum will become clear once the exact date of the release of the minister from office, that is the day when the president accepts the letter of resignation, is determined.

Estonia's Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology Kert Kingo on Wednesday tendered her resignation to Prime Minister Juri Ratas.

"In the situation that has emerged, I do not consider it possible to continue as minister," the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) minister said.

Ratas on Wednesday evening accepted the letter of resignation and forwarded it to President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Kingo fell under criticism after she publicly denied having been in contact with Jakko Vali, then a member of the Green Party, in connection with a plan to hire him as her adviser. Vali was expelled by the Greens earlier this week after posting indecent comments about former Center Party MP Evelyn Sepp on social media.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications however said on Wednesday that Kingo had herself made a proposal at the ministry for the conclusion of an employment contract with Jakko Vali and the agreement to hire Vali as adviser to her was actually concluded. The employment contract concluded by Kingo with Jakko Vali was revoked based on a wish expressed by Jakko Vali on Oct. 19, the ministry said according to Postimees.

