Kingo has not participated in a single government press conference

Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo
Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The government of the Centre Party, EKRE and Isamaa has given a total of 24 press conferences since coming to power, with Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo the only member who has not participated in any of them.

Predictably, it's Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) who has taken part in the most press conferences for a total of 20 times.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is firmly in second place having participated in 14 press conferences.

In third place, we find Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) who frequented government press briefings around the time of budget deliberations and has attended nine conferences altogether.

EKRE chairman, Minister of the Interior Mart Helme has attended eight press conferences, while Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) and Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk (EKRE) have attended six.

Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa), Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Centre) and Minister of State Administration Jaak Aab (Centre) have all appeared four times.

Three appearances have been put in by Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas, Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (both Centre), Minister of Population Riina Solman (Isamaa) and Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE).

Minister of Defense Jüri Luik (Isamaa) has graced the press conference with his presence once, while Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo (EKRE) is yet to make an appearance.

The September 24 extraordinary government press conference on the 2020 state budget was also attended by Isamaa chairman, Deputy Chairman of the Riigikogu Helir-Valdor Seeder.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

