IT minister Kingo has three foreign visits scheduled in October

Foreign Trade and Information Technology Minister Kert Kingo (EKRE) plans to attend three meetings in Brussels and Germany this autumn despite previously saying she would not travel for work.

"According to current plans, Minister Kert Kingo plans to attend the Ruhrsummit and Digital X even in Germany, and the European Union Foreign Trade Council and the Telecommunications Council in late October," a spokesman for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications told ERR.

However, the ministry spokesman said the Minister's plans could change.

Kingo started working as a member of the government on May 16. She stated soon after taking up the post that she did not intend to take many working trips abroad, adding that she would use Estonian as her working language via an interpreter. The position of minister for IT and foreign trade should require the minister to travel internationally.

In June, she said: "I have not said that I do not want to go abroad. I have said that I will definitely go abroad if it is completely necessary and very comprehensive and meaningful, and is part of my work."

So far, she has been on one business trip to the Open Government Partnership Summit in Ottawa, Canada. She did not attend the EU foreign trade ministerial meeting on May 28 in Brussels, ERR reported

