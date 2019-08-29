ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

IT minister sticks to vow to keep foreign working trips to a minimum ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
IT minister Kert Kingo.
IT minister Kert Kingo. Source: Raigo Pajula/Stenbocki maja
News

Foreign trade and IT minister Kert Kingo (EKRE) has only been on one work trip since taking up office, and has turned down several invitations over the same period, according to ERR's online Estonian news, citing news portal geenius.ee.

Kingo, who has been on the job a little over three months, noted when taking up the post that she would be keeping foreign trips to a minimum.

"I can't come up with invitations myself," Kingo told ERR in response to a question.

"There haven't been any business trips within my remit that a minister would have been invited to or expected. You can't create these things yourself," she continued.

Kingo also noted that those invitations she has already been sent are to be reviewed at a ministry meeting in early September, from which she will select those she wants to attend.

"My future overseas visits will be clear in September when all the topics are there on the table. After all, I don't receive all the invitations and decide on them personally; I have separate people who they are sent to and filtered, later reaching me, then we'll see, if there's a meeting, there's a meeting! If you think the minister receives invites in their personal inbox and then decides. Well I'll go here and here, but this is simply not the case. And this goes for the whole ministry, " Kingo continued.

Kingo added that she had not been on any foreign trips during summer for precisely that reason, i.e. it was the holidays.

The last overseas meeting Kingo attended was the Open Government Partnership Summit in Ottawa, Canada, in late May. However, she failed to attend the EU foreign trade ministerial meeting on 28 May in Brussels.

At the same time, according to the geenius piece (link in Estonian) Kingo declined to take part in several international events she was personally invited to. These include a major economic forum in Poland, unofficially called the "east Davos" summit and previously attended by former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves, former defense minister Hannes Hanso, former finance minister Jürgen Ligi (Reform) and former Riigikogu speaker Ene Ergma.

Additionally, Kingo is not planning to go to a meeting in Serbia, which brings together China and several Central and Eastern European nations, previously attended by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas among others. Closer to home, an invite from Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš to attend the Riga 5G forum has similarly gone unanswered, the geenius piece said.

Kingo replaced Mart Kuusik in mid-May, after the latter had been forced to step down following media reports he had been involved in domestic violence.

As noted Kingo stated soon after taking up the post that she did not intend to take many working trips abroad, adding that she would use Estonian as her working language via an interpreter.

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekrekert kingominister for foreign trade and it


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
28.08

President to take legislation to Supreme Court with law office counsel

28.08

Kadri Simson offered possible European Commission economy-related role

28.08

Tartu named European Capital of Culture 2024

28.08

Enterprise Estonia CEO Alo Ivask stepping down

28.08

Audit Office: Estonian language training for adults poorly organized

Opinion
Business
28.08

SEB raises 2019 economic growth forecast to 3 percent

27.08

Gallery: First phase of Port of Tallinn D-Terminal to be finished this fall

27.08

Regional stations to be built along Rail Baltica route

27.08

Pharmaceutical bodies slam reforms, say ministry manipulated public

27.08

Bus drivers to hold protest, threaten strike action if wages not raised

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:33

Savisaar trial co-defendant Alexander Kofkin's hearing starts Thursday

13:05

New regulations for use of electric scooters to be introduced

12:43

Fireworks display will mark 25th anniversary of Russian troop withdrawal

12:17

IT minister sticks to vow to keep foreign working trips to a minimum

12:10

Survey: Estonians' interest in buying alcohol in Latvia beginning to wane

11:50

Helme: Four lane roads, Muhu bridge possible with private sector projects

11:31

Reinsalu in Helsinki for informal EU foreign ministers meeting

11:15

Daily: Russian Cultural Center finances in disarray

11:06

Manufacturing and trade boost business sector turnover in second quarter

10:37

Nothing wicked in seeking counsel from law firm, says President's Office

09:44

Gallery: First passengers ride self driving bus in Tallinn

09:12

Reinsalu meets with Turkish foreign minister in Tallinn

09:01

Kontaveit US Open doubles match postponed due to rain

08:35

Tartu win not a 'unanimous' decision for European Capital of Culture 2024

28.08

Gallery: IKEA gives sneak peek at Tallinn location opening Thursday

28.08

President to take legislation to Supreme Court with law office counsel

28.08

Kadri Simson offered possible European Commission economy-related role

28.08

Tartu named European Capital of Culture 2024

28.08

Enterprise Estonia CEO Alo Ivask stepping down

28.08

Opinion: Estonia's low money laundering risk isn't so surprising

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: