ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

First hearing into minister domestic violence allegations set for October ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Marti Kuusik appearing on ETV's Terevisioon in April.
Marti Kuusik appearing on ETV's Terevisioon in April. Source: ERR
News

The preliminary hearing into alleged domestic violence involving Marti Kuusik (EKRE) has been set for Oct. 10, Baltic News Service reports.

The preliminary hearing will take place at Viru County Court's Rakvere courthouse, with Judge Heli Väinaste resolving requests and setting dates for further court hearings on allegations surrounding the 49-year-old former minister.

"Considering the interests of the parties to the proceeding and the interests of a fair trial, it is not possible for the prosecutor's office to provide information about the precise content of the charges at this point. The prosecutor's office will present its evidence in court," spokesperson for the Viru District Prosecutor's Office Jelena Filippova said, according to BNS.

A criminal procedure was launched against Kuusik under the physical abuse section of the Penal Code on April 29, to investigate allegations of domestic violence which had been circulating in the media.

Kuusik was appointed Minister for Foreign Trade and IT following the coalition of Centre, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa entering into office at the end of April.

However, media reports of the allegations appeared almost immediately. At the coalition's swearing-in ceremony at the Riigikogu, President Kersti Kaljulaid vacated her podium seat when it was Kuusik's turn to step up.

Kuusik resigned less than two days after the reports, which he said were slanderous, appeared. He was replaced in the ministerial post by Kert Kingo, also of EKRE.

Kuusik's wife also denied the allegations.

Kuusik sought compensation of €31,000 after stepping down, but this was rebuffed by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekreviru county courtprosecutor's officeestonian legal systemmarti kuusikmarti kuusik casemarti kuusik domestic violence case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
05.09

Life expectancy increases but healthy years decrease

05.09

Plans for minimum wage increase not approved by unions

05.09

UK drivers have 12 months to get Estonian license if no-deal Brexit happens

05.09

Estonia could buy fifth ferry for island services

05.09

Centre Party must pay €25,000 in Savisaar corruption case

Opinion
Business
03.09

ID Global Solutions awarded Estonian passport contract from 2021

02.09

Swedbank to lower second pillar pension fund fees

02.09

Gunnar Kobin steps down as Nordica CEO before taking up post

02.09

Minimum monthly wage likely to be €578 after unions', employers' deal

02.09

Unemployment benefits should not be raised, says employers' body

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:03

Increase in passengers injured during bus journeys

15:35

Swimming still not advised in Pärnu after cyanobacteria found in seawater

14:42

Research finds public not clear on second pillar pension reform

13:50

Public transport disruptions during Tallinn Marathon 2019

13:21

Weekend road closures for Tallinn Marathon 2019

12:27

Valga mayor wants removal of all border checks when crossing to Latvia

11:33

Statistics: Inflation 2.4 percent on year to August, food biggest influence

10:29

First hearing into minister domestic violence allegations set for October

09:45

11,000 job vacancies in Estonia in second quarter

08:49

Finance minister: State budget likely a tightening, not buckling of belts

05.09

Greens demand all party finances be made public

05.09

Estonian Jewish community marks Holocaust mourning days in September

05.09

More than 24,000 short-term workers registered by online portal

05.09

Prime Minister: No major changes on state budget for 2020 imminent

05.09

Life expectancy increases but healthy years decrease

05.09

Plans for minimum wage increase not approved by unions

05.09

UK drivers have 12 months to get Estonian license if no-deal Brexit happens

05.09

Estonia could buy fifth ferry for island services

05.09

Centre Party must pay €25,000 in Savisaar corruption case

05.09

Citizens will be protected in case of no-deal Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: