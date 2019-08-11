ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Prosecutor report: Domestic violence should be punished more severely ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Trials like the one of former IT minister Matti Kuusik (EKRE) are rare, as most domestic violence cases are settled outside court, often resulting in sentences that ultimately are too lenient, a report by the Office of the Prosecutor General found.
Trials like the one of former IT minister Matti Kuusik (EKRE) are rare, as most domestic violence cases are settled outside court, often resulting in sentences that ultimately are too lenient, a report by the Office of the Prosecutor General found. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

In a report looking into several dozen domestic violence incidents, the Office of the Prosecutor General finds that in a large number of cases, punishments sought by the prosecutor have been unreasonably light, daily Postimees reported.

The punishments were unduly light mainly because the chosen way out in many cases was a compromise procedure (plea bargain) rather than the matter being taken to court. These procedures tend to lead to significant concessions on the part of the prosecutors, the report stressed, which in some cases aren't actually justified.

This means that cases where a dispute involving domestic violence, such as that of former EKRE IT minister Marti Kuusik, actually makes it to court are exceedingly rare, Postimees wrote.

Opting for a compromise procedure instead often results in decisions that don't include a supervision of the perpetrator's conduct, the report found further. This is an expression of extraordinary leniency on the part of the prosecuting authorities, seeing as a lot of the cases in question still involved serious acts of violence against the victims.

Still, it isn't the prosecutor alone who decides: a judge still has to sign off on the chosen option. A Harju County Court judge who talked to Postimees said that they have, for the most part, returned such compromises if a supervision of conduct is not included.

As a general rule, when seeking a sentence, the average rate is taken from the Penal Code, which specifies a 30-month prison sentence in the case of this crime. The eventual time of the punishment will then either be added to that, or subtracted from it, based on aggravating or mitigating circumstances.

However, it appears that where the pecuniary practice is concerned regarding perpetrators of domestic violence, the time of punishment is usually subtracted from the average rate, and punishments of more than 30 months are rare, with the overall average being just a year.

Meanwhile, punishment might not always be the right way to go. "There are never two identical cases of domestic violence. We don't solve episodes of violence, but family histories. Punishment, imprisonment in particular, may not be the most effective solution here by far," prosecutor Karin Talviste told Postimees.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

domestic violenceoffice of the prosecutor general


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

OPINION FESTIVAL 2019
MORE NEWS
09.08

Opinion Festival: English-language panels happening on Friday

08.08

Mihkelson: Russia continuing to militarize Gulf of Finland

08.08

ESTPLA-32 takes over mission in Mali

08.08

Estonia seeking to make e-residency more efficient for entrepreneurs

08.08

Coalition marks 100 days in government, Ratas promising 1,306 more

Opinion
Business
08.08

Foreign tourists spend €420 million in Estonia in second quarter

07.08

Finance minister: Alcohol excise duty receipts up, cross-border trade down

07.08

Bank of Estonia: July alcohol excise duty cut slowed inflation

07.08

July consumer price index up 2.1 percent on year

06.08

Tax Board: Second quarter intragroup lending from Estonia up

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:51

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

13:50

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

12:05

Prosecutor report: Domestic violence should be punished more severely

10:10

New nationwide digital registration system for medical services online

10.08

Defense minister: No reason to worry about Russian heliport on Gogland

10.08

Opinion Festival: English language panels on Saturday

10.08

Dutch daily: Partners of NATO air policing pilots trolled by Russians

10.08

Watch again: ERR News Opinion Festival panel discussion on immigration Updated

09.08

Watch again: Youth of Europe Opinion Festival panel

09.08

Finance minister: Attracting foreign talent to Estonia should be encouraged

09.08

Economist: Slowdown attributable to decline in shale oil product exports

09.08

Estonian experts: Russian heliport on Gogland a demonstration of power

09.08

Paper: Amazon establishes subsidiary in Estonia

09.08

Opinion: Ignorance, absurdity, and hope at the 2019 Opinion Festival

09.08

Irish Estonian Business Network closes its doors

09.08

Ministry of Culture to establish Tartu office on Pepleri Street

09.08

Passenger arriving from Kiev dies at Tallinn Airport

09.08

Steel fabrications producer announces €10 million Narva extension project

09.08

Estonia wants increased US involvement in backing Baltic region security

09.08

Kontaveit out of Toronto singles, still in doubles

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: