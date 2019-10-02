Paper: Kuusik charged with damaging wife's health for at least four weeks

Former foreign trade and IT minister Marti Kuusik will go to court facing charges of aggravated physical abuse, Eesti Ekspress wrote on Tuesday.

According to the court's indictment, Kuusik committed the crime in a close relationship and damaged a woman's health for at least four weeks, the paper wrote.

The prosecutor's office has not yet revealed what Kuusik's crime was or given any more details. If convicted, the court may impose a fine or imprisonment of up to five years

Kuusik resigned as a member of parliament for EKRE this spring, his second day in office, when Eesti Ekspress, Eesti Päevaleht and Delfi wrote that he had broken his wife's arm.

Kuusik said the allegations are not true.

A criminal procedure was launched against Kuusik under the Physical Abuse section of the Penal Code on April 29, to investigate allegations of domestic violence that had been circulating in the media.

