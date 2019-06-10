Former EKRE minister Marti Kuusik seeking over €31,000 from state

Marti Kuusik, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Minister of Foreign Trade and IT who resigned from his position a day after being sworn in on April 29 due to allegations against him of domestic violence, has taken the state to court for over €31,000 in compensation.

According to information available to BNS, Kuusik filed a complaint against the state with Tallinn Administrative Court on May 30, and is demanding compensation totaling €31,458, i.e. six months' salary, from the state over his forced resignation. Kuusik held the ministerial position for a day and a half.

Kuusik handed in his letter of resignation to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) on April 30. At the time, he stated that he was resigning as minister for the sake of the government's peaceful work environment, his reputation, as well as his family.

"I submitted my letter of resignation from the office of minister to [EKRE] party chairman Mart Helme and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas," Kuusik said at the time. "Let me again confirm that accusations made against me are slander; I am not someone who engages in violence. I am giving up the office of minister not because the accusations against me are true, but, on the contrary, in order to focus on defending myself in the criminal proceedings and restoring my good name."

Allegations regarding Kuusik's use of violence toward his wife surfaced in the media following Kuusik's swearing in as minister. Police launched a criminal investigation into the matter in order to determine the circumstances thereof.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!