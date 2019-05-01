Ministry: Kuusik not to receive compensation for leaving office

Press spokesman for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Rasmus Ruuda, told ERR on Wednesday that Marti Kuusik (EKRE), who just days after his appointment resigned as minister of entrepreneurship and IT, won't be paid any kind of compensation.

Ruuda confirmed that Kuusik isn't due any financial compensation for finding himself forced to leave office in the face of a criminal investigation for alleged incidents of domestic violence.

This, though, is as far as any official statement has gone so far: Ruuda didn't offer any explanation for the decision.

As ERR's Estonian online news reported earlier this week, Kuusik may be entitled to around €31,000 compensation, in line with Estonian law.

§ 35 (1) of the Government of the Republic Act 1995 provides for compensation for anyone dismissed from office, stating that:

"A member of the Government of the Republic who is released from office due to the resignation of the Government, the expression of no confidence in a minister or on the proposal of the Prime Minister has the right to receive compensation to the extent of six months' salary."

Since the minister's monthly wage amounts to €5,243.06, a six-month pay packet would come to €31,458.36, to be precise.

This compensation is not applicable if the individual is subsequently appointed a member of the same government, or a successive administration (in the case of an entire government resigning), or in the case of a conviction, or if the individual returns to the Riigikogu.

As Kuusik was elected a member of the Riigikogu in the March 3 general election, a reason for the decision not to pay him any sort of compensation could be that he has decided to rejoin parliament.