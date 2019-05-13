EKRE picks own MP Kert Kingo as new IT minister

According to ERR's information, the coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia's (EKRE) new candidate for Minister of Foreign Trade and IT is EKRE parliamentary group member Kert Kingo.

Kert Kingo was born on March 5, 1968. She ran for election to the Riigikogu in the March 3 general election in Jõgeva and Tartu Counties, where she was elected with 1,082 votes. She supported her own election campaign with €3,000.

Kingo had also run for election to Tartu City Council in the 2017 local government elections, but failed to be elected, earning just 60 votes.

Although she notes on the party's website that she joined the party in September 2015, according to data available in the Commercial Register, Kingo joined EKRE on March 7, 2016. She is chairwoman of the Tartu Municipality branch of EKRE's Tartu and Jõgeva Counties district, and also serves as director of the party's anti-corruption team.

Kingo graduated in law from the Tallinn School of Economics, and has held a degree in law since 2001.

It is precisely corruption to which Kingo has been committed in politics. According to EKRE's homepage, the Kingo-led anti-corruption team can boast several wins, including an Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA) funding fraud case in Pärnu County with possible connections traced back to leading figures from Isamaa.

Kingo, who has experience working as a detective in the Criminal Bureau of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), as well as at the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA), has previously said herself that unfortunately neither the police nor the Prosecutor's Office have demonstrated initiative in taking action against corrupt behavior.

Marti Kuusik, the first IT minister of Jüri Ratas' second government, resigned the day after being sworn into office on April 29 after facing serious allegations of domestic violence.

