Rein Suurkask to replace Kert Kingo as MP

News
ERR News
The Session Hall of the Riigikogu.
The Session Hall of the Riigikogu. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
The Board of the Riigikogu decided on Thursday that Rein Suurkask (EKRE) will replace Kert Kingo as MP as of Friday, as Kingo is to be sworn in as the next Minister of Foreign Trade and IT.

According to Estonian law, an MP may not simultaneously serve as a minister of the Government of the Republic.

Kingo was appointed the new Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology after her predecessor Marti Kuusik resigned amid allegations of domestic violence one day after Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' (Centre) second government was sworn in on April 29.

In connection with Arto Aas' resignation, alternate member Signe Riisalo (Reform) will also be sworn in as MP on May 21.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

