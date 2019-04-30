ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Police investigating IT minister abuse claims, ex-wife says innocent ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Marti Kuusik talking to the media Tuesday.
Marti Kuusik talking to the media Tuesday. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have commenced a criminal investigation into allegations of domestic violence made against incoming IT and foreign trade minister Marti Kuusik (EKRE), ERR's online Estonian news reports.

''We confirm that the PPA and prosecutor's office started this [Monday] evening, on the basis of the section of the penal code related to physical abuse, in order to investigate stories appearing in Eesti Ekspress and elsewherein the media,'' PPA spokesperson Jelena Filippova said on Monday evening.

Investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress published a long piece on the allegations on Monday, though these had been circulating in the media from last Thursday, just after President Kersti Kaljulaid signed the current Centre/EKRE/Isamaa coalition into being, though before Monday's swearing-in ceremony at the Riigikogu.

At the swearing-in itself, President Kaljulaid absented herself from the chamber whilst Kuusik came to take his oath, leaving him to offer the customary greeting to a vacant chair.

Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) confirmed to ERR current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera that the proceedings, under the jurisdiction of the Viru District Prosecutor's office and the PPA eastern prefecture

''Since these are serious accusations coming from public sources, to my knowledge, criminal proceedings are now underway to investigate the veracity of the claims and establish the facts of the matter,'' Aeg said.

Kuusik had previously been found to have been driving with trace amount of alcohol in his system, after being stopped by the PPA in the town of Rakvere, the morning after the March 3 election, something which ERR's Toomas Sildam quizzed him about in a recent interview. While he did not see fit to mention it at the time of the interview, BNS later reported that he had initially been stopped by the PPA in Rakvere for driving at over 70 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Ex-wife's response

Marti Kuusik's ex-wife, Karin, contacted ERR on Monday evening by email, stating that he had never engaged in violent acts against her and that the claims were part of a smear campaign against him, herself, and her family (the couple have two children from their former marriage).

''I have already stated to journalists, and now also confirm, that Marti has never engaged in violent acts against my person. The two times I broke my arm were nothing to do with Marti and were accidents. In addition to anonymous slander in the Eesti Ekspress article, there were various falshoods, for example in their description of real estate transactions,'' Karin Kuusik wrote in the email.

The email goes on to state that although the pair's marriage had seen no shortage of difficulties, it was never violent.

''Journalists, please leave our family alone, and stop spreading this slander, otherwise we will have to consider taking legal action to protect ourselves and our family,'' the email continued.

In becoming a government minister, Marti Kuusik has lost the legal immunity he would have enjoyed as a Riigkikogu MP (government ministers do not sit in parliament, vacating their seats which are then given to the next person on the party's list in the electoral district where they ran).

The process of stripping current MP Kalev Kallo (Centre) of his immunity in order to proceed with corruption proceedings is still ongoing and involves the prosecutor's office making an application to the Riigikogu, which the latter can reject.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

prosecutor's officecoalition governmentlegal system in estoniamarti kuusikmarti kuusik case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
29.04

Jevgeni Ossinovski standing down as SDE leader Updated

29.04

Prosecutor's Office seeking to strip Kalev Kallo of parliamentary immunity

29.04

Level 2 fire hazard declared across Estonia

29.04

Defense chief: Damage caused by Spring Storm to be compensated

28.04

Journalists: Political pressure causing media self-censorship

28.04

Flat battery takes Tänak out of Argentine rally Saturday stages

28.04

Greens retain Zuzu Izmailova as leader

27.04

ERR Head: Press freedoms at public broadcaster not under threat

Opinion
09:53

EU flags removed from Riigikogu reflect current realities, speaker says

09:21

Kuusik out of office if domestic violence claims true, says prime minister

29.04

Ida-Viru municipality protest on Aidu wind farm annulled on technicality

29.04

Gallery: Jüri Ratas cabinet takes oath of office Updated

29.04

Opinion digest: Only press alone can regulate the free press

Business
23.04

2,900 homes in Kärdla left without power due to line failure

22.04

Operail to cut 21 jobs in restructuring of operations at Tapa depot

22.04

First quarter construction price index up 2% on year

21.04

Police issue prohibition on stay to halt construction at Aidu wind farm

21.04

Startup Ecosystem Rankings: Estonia pressed for time to carry out change

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
11:45

Industrial production in small y-o-y rise to March 2019

10:48

Police investigating IT minister abuse claims, ex-wife says innocent

09:53

EU flags removed from Riigikogu reflect current realities, speaker says

09:21

Kuusik out of office if domestic violence claims true, says prime minister

29.04

Ida-Viru municipality protest on Aidu wind farm annulled on technicality

29.04

Gallery: Jüri Ratas cabinet takes oath of office Updated

29.04

Opinion digest: Only press alone can regulate the free press

29.04

President attends Riigikogu oath ceremony wearing 'speech is free' slogan

29.04

Turkey unsuitable as EU member state, says Isamaa European candidate

29.04

Ratas' second government sworn in Monday afternoon Updated

29.04

Ott Tänak finishes eighth in Argentina

29.04

Jevgeni Ossinovski standing down as SDE leader Updated

29.04

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 29-May 5

29.04

Prosecutor's Office seeking to strip Kalev Kallo of parliamentary immunity

29.04

Level 2 fire hazard declared across Estonia

29.04

Defense chief: Damage caused by Spring Storm to be compensated

29.04

March retail trade turnover up 6 percent on year

29.04

Opinion: Press freedoms in Estonia being rationalized, not attacked

28.04

Anett Kontaveit loses in Stuttgart final

28.04

Journalists: Political pressure causing media self-censorship

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: