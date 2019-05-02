ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kuusik saga unconstitutional witch hunt, says EKRE chief Mart Helme ({{commentsTotal}})

News
EKRE chair and new interior minister Mart Helme.
EKRE chair and new interior minister Mart Helme. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leader Mart Helme said Thursday that the ousting of party co-laborer Marti Kuusik from his ministerial role has been nothing short of a witch hunt, flying against basic legal principles.

"People are no longer afraid to drag an entire family, spouse and minors into this dirty game, in order to destroy a politician. I consider it completely unacceptable that people's lives have begun to be ruined in Estonia, without any investigation or court ruling, and on the basis of anonymous comments," Mr Helme said on Thursday, BNS reports.

Kuusik had been due to take up the post of IT minister – and in fact had been sworn in – brushing off reports that he had been stopped by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) on the morning after March 3 general election, after breaking the speed limit. He was also found to have trace alcohol in his bloodstream at the time.

However, rumors started to abound in the media and social media, almost immediately following the signing-in of the new administration by President Kersti Kaljulaid on April 24, that he had engaged in domestic violence.

Though these claims were strenuously denied by both Kuusik and his ex-wife, enough of the story stuck to prompt the president to leave the chamber when it was Kuusik's turn to take the traditional swearing-in oath at the Riigikogu, Monday.

Kuusik announced Tuesday afternoon that he would be stepping down, in order to protect his family, party, and the fledgling government. He is reportedly not likely to receive any compensation, which he may have been due; returning to the Riigkogu (ministers do not sit in parliament) would disqualify him from such recompense.

"I find it unacceptable that the presumption of innocence, as the most important principle of the rule of law, is being trampled on, in order to show who's boss politically,'' Mart Helme continued.

''[The president] erred severely against the principle of the presumption of innocence in the parliament on Monday," he said.

"I can see that, as interior minister, I need to start restoring Estonia's constitutional order, so that no one can be deemed guilty of a crime before a judgment of conviction has entered into force against them," he went on.

"I support Marti Kuusik's decision to leave the ministerial position and focus on defending himself and his family. I wish law enforcement authorities success in getting to the bottom of this," Helme continued, adding that his party would submit a new foreign trade and IT minister candidate to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) in the near future, probably next week.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

mart helmecoalition government in estoniamarti kuusik domestic violence case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
12:21

Thursday Riigikogu sitting lasts five minutes

11:53

Gallery: Cleric, writer Vello Salo's funeral held in Tallinn

10:58

Ratas appoints Mart Helme first substitute in absence of prime minister

10:21

Gallery: New government convenes at Stenbock House for first meeting

09:02

Party ratings: Centre falling behind Reform, approaching EKRE in popularity

01.05

Ministry: Kuusik not to receive compensation for leaving office

01.05

Officials salaries grow by 10.7 percent, top 3 earners make more than PM

01.05

English-language ERR News panel discussion to herald European elections

Opinion
16:59

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

16:31

Local government in Narva to lay off 60 employees

16:12

Kuusik replacement should be woman, says Estonia 200 candidate

15:49

Klassikaraadio to broadcast eight concerts during World Music Days

15:13

Gallery: New exhibition about Soviet past opens at Baltic Station

Business
25.04

Government increases Rail Baltic Estonia share capital by €650,000

25.04

First quarter pension fund volume grows to €4.2 billion

24.04

Pskov Oblast wants three-day visa freedom for Estonian, Latvian residents

23.04

Bank of Estonia: Labour market expected to cool this year

23.04

2,900 homes in Kärdla left without power due to line failure

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Latest news
17:49

Average civil service monthly wage in 2018 was €2,433

17:44

Kaupo Meiel: Nothing good left, everything is terrible!

16:59

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

16:31

Local government in Narva to lay off 60 employees

16:12

Kuusik replacement should be woman, says Estonia 200 candidate

15:49

Klassikaraadio to broadcast eight concerts during World Music Days

15:13

Gallery: New exhibition about Soviet past opens at Baltic Station

15:07

Kuusik saga unconstitutional witch hunt, says EKRE chief Mart Helme

14:20

New government green-lights money laundering legislation amends

13:26

Minister Aab to pay back €27,000 in severance received last year

12:21

Thursday Riigikogu sitting lasts five minutes

12:09

Estonia received more than €10 billion in EU investment over past 15 years

11:53

Gallery: Cleric, writer Vello Salo's funeral held in Tallinn

11:20

Opinion: Who and with whom — How Estonia's EU story began

10:58

Ratas appoints Mart Helme first substitute in absence of prime minister

10:21

Gallery: New government convenes at Stenbock House for first meeting

09:25

Ratas: Estonia remaining pro-European, new government backing EU

09:02

Party ratings: Centre falling behind Reform, approaching EKRE in popularity

01.05

15 years in European Union Estonia's most successful, says prime minister

01.05

Ministry: Kuusik not to receive compensation for leaving office

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: