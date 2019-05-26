ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

MP: With new EKRE minister, lack of English language skills a good thing ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Kert Kingo.
Kert Kingo. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Independent MP Raimond Kaljulaid pointed out on Saturday that contrary to what many commentators have said about new EKRE trade and IT minister, Kert Kingo's lacking language skills, the fact that she doesn't speak English and has announced she won't travel as much as her predecessors is a good thing: "The less EKRE's leading politicians communicate with the rest of the world and the poorer their command of foreign languages, the better."

Personally, he thinks that a minister refusing to travel and just sitting in her office in Tallinn doesn't make much sense, Mr Kaljulaid suggested. In his experience, in the private sector just sitting idly by and waiting for customers to come hardly ever leads to success, he added.

"In this case, however, I would make an exception," Kaljulaid said. The less the leading politicians of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) communicate with the rest of the world, and the poorer their foreign language skills, the better, he added, and that the party's MPs, most of all Jaak Madison and Ruuben Kaalep, have already done enough by justifying Nazi Germany in the international media.

Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo (EKRE) has recently faced sharp criticism after she announced that she wouldn't travel much, and only speak Estonian when abroad.

Former minister of foreign affairs and incumbent MEP, Urmas Paet (Reform), thinks that this attitude makes the position of trade minister redundant. "In this case, the position doesn't serve a purpose," Paet said in a press release. Kingo's portfolio was created expressly to help Estonian businesses gain access to markets abroad, and the key to success in this case lies in the minister's communication skills, he added.

Kingo's comments on travel and language clearly show that she doesn't understand her position at all, Paet said further: "[In Kingo's case], the position is utterly pointless, even potentially damaging."

The new minister is expected at a ministerial-level meeting in Ottawa, Canada next week. Kingo said that she will only speak Estonian, that she thinks this should be the rule for Estonian ministers in general, and that she will communicate with her counterparts through an interpreter. She further said that she would travel only "in extremely urgent cases."

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ekrekert kingo


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
25.05

Man attacks Pakistani national in Tallinn, gets 8 days behind bars

25.05

Riigikogu celebrating 100th anniversary with open doors day

24.05

Christopher Nolan spy thriller to be filmed in Tallinn

24.05

President recognizes six campaigners against domestic violence with award

24.05

Reinsalu discusses Ukraine with Canadian counterpart

24.05

Russia charges Roxen captain, two weeks after boat was seized

24.05

Kingo reprimanded by Riigikogu committee for not attending meeting

24.05

Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

Opinion
13:32

PM to stand in for stay-at-home IT minister at upcoming G20 meeting

13:14

Free Party, Estonian Greens exploring common ground

11:53

MP: With new EKRE minister, lack of English language skills a good thing

10:25

Pollsters in rare agreement ahead of Estonian EU election Updated

09:16

Election day: 444 polling stations open until 8 p.m. Sunday

Business
23.05

New €5 million Chemi-Farm plant opens in Tallinn

23.05

State approves proposal to auction off Eesti Teed road maintenance company

22.05

Transaviabaltika keeping Saaremaa flight route for time being

22.05

Research: Support for second pillar abolition slightly ahead of opposition

22.05

Transferwise raises over €260 million in secondary funding round

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
16:51

EU election: 34 percent vote by 4 p.m., polls open until 8 p.m. Updated

15:52

Kaliningrad successfully tests independent local electricity grid

13:32

PM to stand in for stay-at-home IT minister at upcoming G20 meeting

13:14

Free Party, Estonian Greens exploring common ground

11:53

MP: With new EKRE minister, lack of English language skills a good thing

10:25

Pollsters in rare agreement ahead of Estonian EU election Updated

09:16

Election day: 444 polling stations open until 8 p.m. Sunday

25.05

Banks: Lower construction volume to affect GDP growth in 2019

25.05

Estonian, Finnish environment authorities sign nuclear safety memorandum

25.05

Reinsalu: Poland plays key role in security of Estonia

25.05

Tallinn Airport to expand luggage area of passenger terminal

25.05

Man attacks Pakistani national in Tallinn, gets 8 days behind bars

25.05

Riigikogu celebrating 100th anniversary with open doors day

24.05

Christopher Nolan spy thriller to be filmed in Tallinn

24.05

President recognizes six campaigners against domestic violence with award

24.05

Reinsalu discusses Ukraine with Canadian counterpart

24.05

Russia charges Roxen captain, two weeks after boat was seized

24.05

Lord Mayor of London to visit Tallinn, focusing on tech and finance

24.05

Kingo reprimanded by Riigikogu committee for not attending meeting

24.05

Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: