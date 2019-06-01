ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kaljulaid: Representing businesses abroad difficult via interpreter ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS, ERR
Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo (EKRE) and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) with President Kersti Kaljulaid.
Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo (EKRE) and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) with President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian businesses expect to be represented abroad by the Minister of Foreign Trade and IT, but this goal is difficult to achieve via an interpreter, President Kersti Kaljulaid said according to Delfi online news portal.

"Communication through an interpreter is always stiff and dry; there is no way around it," Kaljulaid said in response to recent comments by Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo (EKRE), according to which she intends to speak exclusively in Estonian when communicating with representatives of foreign states.

Asked at a press conference on Friday to comment on Kingo's statement, the president said that Estonia's exporting sector no doubt has high hopes that they will be represented by a minister who accompanies them to fairs, leads delegations and actively and enthusiastically promotes Estonian businesses.

"This is more easily done directly, and in at least one, or, if possible, several foreign languages," Kaljulaid stressed.

Kingo has also stated that she intends to make as few foreign visits as possible while serving as minister.

"When I met with her, then I said that foreign visits and visiting various countries together with delegations of Estonian entrepreneurs are essential for the Minister of Foreign Trade," Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) told ERR correspondent Epp Ehand in Brussels earlier this week. "She fully agreed with this, and as far as I know she still fully agrees with it."

The minister has yet to provide justification for her decision to travel abroad as little as possible.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidministry of economic affairs and communicationsforeign visitskert kingo


About us

