Kingo reprimanded by Riigikogu committee for not attending meeting

BNS, ERR
Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo (EKRE).
Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo (EKRE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu issued a reprimand to Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo (EKRE) on Friday for failing to turn up at a committee meeting where she was supposed to introduce Estonia's positions ahead of an EU ministerial meeting.

"Minister of Foreign Trade Kert Kingo received her first reprimand from the Foreign Affairs Committee today for an unexcused absence," Marko Mihkelson, deputy chairman of the Riigikogu committee, wrote on social media on Friday.

Estonian government ministers are obliged to appear before the Foreign Affairs Committee, a standing committee of the Riigikogu, ahead of EU councils in order to introduce Estonia's positions, he noted.

Kingo, a member of the coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), was sworn in as Minister of Foreign Trade and IT on May 16.

Marti Kuusik, the first IT minister of Jüri Ratas' second government, resigned the day after being sworn into office on April 29 after facing serious allegations of domestic violence.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

riigikogumarko mihkelsonforeign affairs committeeministry of economic affairs and communicationskert kingo


